Snag the best travel deals at Natas Holidays 2019

DREAM CRUISES

In partnership with Warner Bros., the Asian luxury cruise operator is bringing DC's superheroes on board Genting Dream on 16 limited sailings starting Nov 20.

This specially-themed voyage (from $453 a person, with an additional top-up of $250 a cabin) will be available across a series of two-, three- and five-night itineraries to Bintan, Phuket, Koh Samui, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Langkawi.

Attendees at Natas Holidays 2019 can also look out for FlyCruise package deals that will take them on board Explorer Dream and World Dream for scenic voyages to Japan, Vietnam, Australia, China and more.

Purchase these packages at Dream Cruises' booth 5H57 at Singapore Expo Halls 5 and 6, from today till Sunday, 10am to 9.30pm.

TRAFALGAR

The guided holiday expert's 2020 USA and Canada brochure consists of a new concept for two five-day City Explorer trips to San Francisco and New York (from US$1,750, or S$2,450, a person before discount, based on twin share).

Sightseeing choices in New York include an option to join a "Behind the Scenes walking tour of Broadway" to meet a cast member from hip-hop musical Hamilton, or a guided tour of Manhattan's West Side - trendy Chelsea Market, High Line and Hudson Yards.

In San Francisco, choose between a trip to Muir Woods, a redwood forest of thousand-year-old trees, or a guided walk across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and a visit to Sausalito, a quaint bayside town with views of the San Francisco skyline.

Book your 2020 holiday at Natas Holidays 2019 to secure them at 2019 prices and enjoy early bird savings of up to 25 per cent.

EU HOLIDAYS

Sign up for selected Europe tour packages with the homegrown travel agency to enjoy up to $1,000 off for the second person, or buy-one-get-one-free, at Natas Holidays 2019 (booth 6H20).

In addition, it is also organising tours to exotic destinations like Norway, Netherlands, Peru, Tanzania and Ukraine with their Star Tour Managers.

Selected tour packages to Asian countries are also going at up to 50 per cent off for the second person.

Alternatively, customers can visit EU Travel Expo at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre at Level 2, Crescent 2, to find out more about the travel deals on offer.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS

The UAE airline is offering all-inclusive Economy Class fares from Singapore to a variety of destinations including London ($999), Paris ($949) and New York ($1,199), while travellers can also enjoy a free two-night stopover in Abu Dhabi when they fly with Etihad.

Visit Etihad at Natas Holidays 2019 (booth 5H10, Hall 5) to discover amazing travel deals, purchase flights on-site and receive premium giveaways including Wi Fly vouchers, 10 euros (S$17) vouchers to the Bicester Village Shopping Collection located throughout Europe, and travel accessories.

Economy passengers can enjoy a 50 per cent discount for a Shopping Express luxury coach to the Bicester Village Shopping Collection and all passengers can enjoy a VIP gift card for up to 10 per cent off.

This promotion is for travel until June 30, 2020.