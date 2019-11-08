Snag these 11.11 travel deals

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

The US-based international hotel and resort chain has announced its inaugural 11.11 Singles' Day promotion, a one-day-only sale that offers guests up to 40 per cent off the best available rate across more than 100 participating Wyndham hotels in South-east Asia and the South Pacific.

The hotels include Wyndham Garden Hanoi, Wyndham Casablanca Jakarta, Wyndham Tamansari Jivva Bali, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Melaka, Ramada Suites by Wyndham Wailoaloa Beach Fiji, Tryp by Wyndham Mall of Asia Manila and Days Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Fraser Business Park Kuala Lumpur.

The offer is applicable for reservations made on Nov 11 for stays of at least two nights between Nov 11 and June 30, 2020.

Members of the Wyndham Rewards programme will earn 3,000 bonus points per stay of at least two nights. These points can be used to redeem free nights and book tours and activities.

KLOOK

The hunt is on this Nov 11 on the travel activities and services booking platform's app.

First, take 11 per cent off activities, capped at $50.

Travelling the world as a big group? Watch out for five clues on Klook's Facebook page - to be revealed hourly from 9am to 1pm - for which cities you can find the exclusive codes for 21 per cent off Klook activities.

At 3pm, grab six one-for-one flash deals, from frothy Taiwanese bubble tea to Japanese fine dining.

Lastly, from 5pm to 9pm, a one-for-one flash sale on tour tickets and passes for use in Osaka, Seoul and Taipei will be released, capped at 200 redemptions on the Klook app. DBS Live Fresh cardmembers get an additional 50 redemptions per deal.

INSIGHT VACATIONS

With Singles' Day coming up, the global leader in premium guided holidays offers solo travellers attractive savings and plenty of opportunities to personalise their own journey with help from its travel directors.

Approximately 10 per cent of trips by Insight Vacations offer low or no single supplement. Solo travellers can also choose to pair up with another single traveller of the same sex so that they do not have to pay any single supplement or single room surcharge.

Such itineraries include Wonders Of Turkey on Feb 6 and March 5 (from US$1,850, or S$2,518, no single supplement), Italian Intermezzo on Jan 5 (from US$2,225, no single supplement) and Best of Spain & Portugal on March 14 (from US$3,550, 30 per cent savings from the single supplement).

VIETJET

In celebration of its 100 millionth passenger, the international low-cost airline from Vietnam's latest campaign - Fly around Asia and hunt for the 1kg golden aircraft - is dishing out millions of promotional tickets for as low as $0 every day, as well as the opportunity to win a 1kg golden aircraft.

The campaign applies to all travellers who purchase tickets between today till Jan 16, 2020, via www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet's mobile app, as well as other ticketing channels.

Vietjet also recently announced its two new international routes connecting Da Nang with Singapore and Hong Kong, launching Dec 20 and 12.