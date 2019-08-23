Snap up these travel deals

TRAVEL REVOLUTION 2019 - THE EVENT

From Aug 30 to Sept 1, 11am to 9pm, head to Marina Bay Sands B2 Expo Hall F for the biannual travel fair. Admission is free.

Travel junkies can check off their bucket list destinations like South America, Morocco, Tunisia, Kenya, Israel, Jordan, Iran, Mongolia and Central Asia, while those seeking authentic experiences can look forward to the Antarctica and Arctic expedition cruises.

Travel agencies are also launching chartered flight tours to Bhutan, Taiwan and Hokkaido, and chartered cruise tours on the Danube and Rhine rivers and the Adriatic Sea.

Besides great fares with official airlines Singapore Airlines and SilkAir and exceptional deals, you may just have another holiday lined up sooner than you think if you are one of the winners in Travel Revolution 2019's grand draw, the top prize being of a pair of business-class tickets to London on Singapore Airlines.

Charge any purchase to American Express credit cards and double the chance of winning.

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

Six, the critically acclaimed British pop musical about Henry VIII's six wives, will be debuting on board the US-based cruise line's ships.

Catch the show on Norwegian Breakaway on Nov 10 (from US$449, or S$620, to US$2,749 a person) and Norwegian Getaway on April 23, 2020 (from US$899 to US$5,199 a person).

Breakaway is currently sailing seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Miami through Nov 22 before heading to Port Canaveral, Florida, to sail seven-day Caribbean cruises.

In April 2020, Getaway will offer seven-day voyages to the Western Caribbean from New Orleans before returning to Europe to sail a mix of 10-to-11-day Greek Isles and Italy cruises from Rome.

WORLDHOTELS

The global hotel brand has curated a selection of unique destinations.

Sitting right in the heart of the La Petite France district, one of Strasbourg's most famous historic quarters, is Regent Petite France & Spa (from €192, or S$295), a cosy hotel with scenic riverside views.

Or experience the Italian Riviera life at Genoa and be near the city's landmarks at the Grand Hotel Savoia (from €125), or soak in the romance of a bygone era at La Casa del Zorro (from US$211), a desert resort and spa within the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in California.

Book for stays for a minimum of two consecutive nights from Sept 23 to Oct 13 to enjoy 15 per cent savings on best available rates, with daily breakfast for two and free Wi-Fi access.

WALDORF ASTORIA MALDIVES ITHAAFUSHI

Luxury hotel brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts' latest 122 all-villa resort sets a new standard of luxury in the Maldives.

It spans across three interconnected islands and boasts the finest in exclusivity and space: beach, reef and overwater villas, two Stella Maris Ocean Villas that are accessible only by boat and an independent 32,000 sq m private island.

Book a two-night stay (from US$2,000, or S$2,770, a night for beach villa with pool) from now till Sept 27 for stays before Dec 20 and enjoy daily breakfast for two, daily US$100 nett dining credit per person, return luxury yacht airport transfer, 30-minute massage at the Waldorf Astoria Spa for two and snorkelling for two.