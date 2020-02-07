Spend Valentine’s Day in comfort and luxury

SIX SENSES SINGAPORE

Six Senses Duxton and Maxwell will take guests on a dreamy adventure to help them reconnect with themselves and their loved ones during this special month.

Embark on an extended Valentine's weekend of romance with a night of mindful rest at either of the stunning heritage hotels (from $420 a night).

Applicable for a one-night stay on either Feb 14 or 15, the Sustain Your Love package includes a dinner for two at Six Senses Brasserie, 15 per cent off a la carte spa treatments and a couple yoga class on Feb 16.

Continuing the pampering weekend with the Find Your Perfect Match retreat (till Feb 29), guests can go on a solo journey or whisk their loved ones away to the Spa Pods at Six Senses Maxwell, offering customised rejuvenating spa treatments and express facials.

GRAND PARK CITY HALL

The hotel's Romantic Getaway package is available for stays from tomorrow to Feb 16 in all Crystal Club rooms and suites and is specially designed for lovebirds to indulge in an enchanting escapade in the heart of Singapore's civic and central business districts.

It includes an overnight stay experience, five-course Valentine's Day degustation dinner at Tablescape Restaurant & Bar, a bottle of Prosecco, breakfast in bed or at Crystal Club Lounge and access to Crystal Club Lounge for all-day refreshments and evening cocktails.

Room rates start from $475 a night for a Crystal Club Deluxe King with club privileges.

RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

Couples can indulge in curated suite and spa packages, crafted gift sets, stylised floral bouquets and bespoke experiences amid the tranquillity of the restored Grande Dame.

A French experience awaits with the French Splendour package (Feb 10-16, from $4,999). Arrive in style in the Raffles limousine and pamper yourself in one of the Promenade, Grand Hotel or Presidential Suites, surrounded by the grandeur of colonial architecture and lavish amenities.

Embark on an unforgettably indulgent dining menu at La Dame de Pic and a complimentary bottle of Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve - released exclusively to commemorate Raffles Hotel Singapore's reopening last year, with only 3,000 individually numbered bottles.

HOTEL SOLOHA

Indulge in a day or weekend at the perfect hideout set in a four-storey blue- and white-panelled heritage shophouse in Keong Saik, and bond over great food and cocktails at the coolest bars and restaurants in the culturally rich neighbourhood.

The Room For Love package includes early check-in and late check-out till 2pm (subject to availability) and a complimentary bottle of wine and minibar.

Room rates start from $238 for a Junior Suite for bookings made for Feb 13-23 using the promo code VDAY20.