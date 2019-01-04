Start the year with some R&R

CEMPEDAK

The adults-only private island and bamboo resort of Cempedak near Batam, Indonesia, offers conscientious barefoot luxury to the discerning traveller.

Located just steps away from the sandy white shore, the Beach villas boast direct access to the pristine ocean, while the seaview villas are perched elegantly on the ridge behind the beach offering island views.

In addition, Cempedak's Rock Spa is a unique haven nestled on top of impressive granite boulders in an eastern mangrove bay, with all three double treatment rooms overlooking the ocean.

Room rates are $475 (Monday to Thursday) and $550 (Friday to Sunday), with a minimum stay of two nights.

AMARI

Discover lesser-known destinations along the coastlines of Thailand with the Thai hotel and resort chain.

A three-hour drive away from Bangkok, Hua Hin is a popular weekend choice for locals wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

While known for its golf courses, the seaside city also has several vineyards such as Monsoon Valley Vineyard producing entirely Thai-made wines, where visitors have the opportunity to taste and tour the property.

From now till the end of January, enjoy Amari Hua Hin's Great Escape Package (from $165a night for a two-night stay in the Deluxe Room), which includes afternoon tea at Coral Lounge, a 60-minute muscle tension relief massage and a candlelit set menu dinner at the seaside Shoreline Beach Club.

YTL HOTELS

The Academy Hotel has undergone a multi-million-pound interior redesign by world-renowned New York-based company Champalimaud.

Located in Bloomsbury in London's West End, the 50-bedroom/suite accommodation is the latest addition to the prestigious YTL Hotels British portfolio.

Inspired by the Bloomsbury Set of intellectuals who lived and worked in this part of London in the early 20th century, the interior of The Academy Hotel is a charming blend of modern and vintage.

Its new Academy Book Club held at The Library is a nod to the literary history of the area, enabling guests to immerse themselves in the famous works of the Bloomsbury Set in intimate monthly gatherings for coffee, cake and conversation.

Book your room in advance and receive up to 20 per cent off, from $422 a room a night.