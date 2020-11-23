Start your Singapoliday with these staycations

RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Ring in the joyous Christmas season, count down to a new year and create wonderful memories with an all-inclusive staycation at the lifestyle destination which is transformed into a bubbly Christmas wonderland, bringing magical merriment and joy to families and children, friends and couples.

Valid for stays until Jan 5 and from $338++ a night, enjoy the abundance of festivities across RWS packaged with daily breakfasts, attraction passes to Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium, complimentary parking and welcome gifts.

While basking in the eco-luxurious Equarius Hotel or the elegant art gallery-inspired Hotel Michael, jazz up the staycation with an epicurean experience at award-winning celebrity chef restaurants such as Michelin-starred table65, Osia Steak and Seafood Grill for its sizzling premium grilled steaks and Syun for nouvelle Japanese cuisine.

What’s more, pay by Mastercard to enjoy $50 nett off each package.

Guests who purchase the Merry Moments staycation can add on a value-for-money daycation package at only $99 nett which includes one adult admission ticket to Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium, complimentary set meal, limited edition seasonal-themed face mask and corn dog.

At the S.E.A. Aquarium, A SEAASON of Rediscovery awaits visitors who will get the chance to enjoy new underwater encounters, enhanced with refreshed educational content and immersive audio-visual experiences.

They complement the expanded zone which features a new tropical rainforest exhibit, intertidal coastal terrains and the underwater cities of coral reefs.

A Universal Christmas at Universal Studios Singapore RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

A Universal Christmas, Universal Studios Singapore’s signature year-end event, will return with the glamour of interactive movie sets in Lights, Camera, Christmas! as well as a whole host of meet-and-greets with beloved characters from iconic franchises.

Come face to face with characters from The Minions, Sesame Street and Trolls as they come decked out in their fancy festive best ready for photo opportunities.

MARINA BAY SANDS

Enjoy a festive getaway with the hotel’s Joyous Family Staycation deal, which offers staycations from $319++ a night, with $60 Resort Dollars per night for a minimum two-night stay for Sands Rewards Lifestyle (SRL) members.

10th anniversary building light-up at Marina Bay Sands MARINA BAY SANDS

Meanwhile, the Festive Staycation package starts from $379++ a night, with $20 Resort Dollars per night for SRL members.

Available for booking until March 31, both entitle guests to a guaranteed room upgrade, as well as complimentary valet or self-parking.

Those seeking a pampering spa session will delight in 30 per cent off treatments from now till March 31.

From Dec 1 to 27, visitors can enjoy access to two of MBS’ most popular attractions – the Sands SkyPark Observation Deck and Digital Light Canvas – at a special holiday price ($10 for SRL members and $15 for non-members.

The bundle (usual price $28 per adult) includes five complimentary digital photos and two animated videos at the Sands SkyPark Observation Deck.

And for the first time in Singapore, visitors to MBS’ The Shoppes can enjoy an interactive Christmas experience at booths where they can have fun with animated 3D Santas via a holographic screen boasting an 8K display resolution.

Feel the spirit of Christmas at The Shoppes with festive décor. MARINA BAY SANDS

Titled Looking Glass, three of these booths will be located throughout the shopping mall, to allow visitors to interact with a different themed Santa at each booth – Dapper Santa, Gourmet Santa and Joyous Santa.

Inspired by the spirit of spreading positivity during this festive period, these holographic screens are controlled via motion sensors, enabling visitors to select outfits for Dapper Santa to wear, dishes for Gourmet Santa to whip up in a kitchen, or receive virtual gifts of luck, love and health from Joyous Santa, depending on the booth they visit.

Little ones can start penning their letters to Santa on a Shoppes postcard and drop them into a magical Santa’s Box located in front of Hamleys of London toy store.

Available for pick-up at the Santa’s Box and retail concierge counters, these postcards contain a wish list of handpicked gifts (worth up to $300 each) from The Shoppes’ children’s boutiques, where little ones can check off and stand to win.

Four winners with the best letters will be picked over four weeks leading up to Dec 20.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL HOTELS

From now till Jan 31, Marriott International’s portfolio of hotels in Singapore is offering immersive wildlife staycation packages in collaboration with Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), the operator of Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari, River Safari and Singapore Zoo.

Singapore Zoo Family Experience, a part of Marriott International’s collaboration with Wildlife Reserves Singapore WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE

As an extension to the hotel group’s ongoing staycation campaign, Vacay With A Staycay, they are designed to cater to animal lovers or guests looking for authentic and meaningful wildlife experiences where they can discover the thrill of the great outdoors and connect with nature.

They include accommodation and daily breakfast, along with the choice of any of the two new Wildlife Encounter packages, such as the Singapore Zoo Family Experience with Orangutans or River Safari Panda Forest Family Experience that offer admission to the parks as well as a customised experience with amazing wildlife and their animal care team.

You can also opt for the personalised VIP Buggy Tour of the Singapore Zoo or Jurong Bird Park based on your preferred itinerary along with a $55 voucher that may be used on food and beverage or retail at the parks.

The St. Regis Singapore THE ST. REGIS SINGAPORE

Participating hotels include The St. Regis Singapore, W Singapore - Sentosa Cove, The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, Sheraton Towers Singapore, Four Points by Sheraton Singapore Riverview and The Vagabond Club Singapore, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel.

Packages start from $630++ per night.

TRAFALGAR

The guided holiday company has launched a unique Near Not Far staycation tour itinerary to allow Singaporeans and local residents to reconnect with the joy of travel.

Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall ARTS HOUSE LIMITED

The 2D1N Singapore’s Heritage Highlights introduces guests to two iconic landmarks of the Civic District – The Arts House, Singapore’s oldest government building, and Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall (VTVCH), the grand dame of theatres in Singapore.

Guests will meet Trafalgar’s Local Specialist, renowned heritage blogger Jerome Lim of The Long & Winding Road, on the tour of The Arts House and VTVCH, where he will share historical trivia about the two buildings.

Additional highlights include a Be My Guest experience with local celebrity chef Violet Oon at the National Kitchen at National Gallery and a guided tour of Kampong Glam to ‘Dive Into Culture’ in the lively neighbourhood.

Prices for this 2D1N itinerary are from $528 per person for an Orchid Club Deluxe Room at Parkroyal on Beach Road (Friday and Saturday) and $628 per person for a Stamford Suite Room at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel (weekday only).

It includes guided tours, the Be My Guest experience, one-night hotel accommodation with breakfast and coach transportation.

Prices are based on twin-share and solo travellers can pay a single supplement from $200.

MIFFY X KLOOK X FAIRMONT HOTEL

In celebration of her 65th anniversary this year, the iconic small female bunny known as Miffy has opened a year-long concept pop-up store in Bugis Junction.

To kickstart its tenure in Singapore, the brand has partnered with Klook and Fairmont Singapore to put together exclusive Miffy rooms to make fans’ staycation experience even more exciting and homely.

Exclusive Miffy rooms in partnership with Klook and Fairmont Singapore MIFFY

Signature suite rooms at the hotel are decorated with adorable Miffy merchandise - plushies, mugs, keychains, hand towel and even a mosquito patch for when you want to take the time to go exploring the country.

What’s more, guests can bring home all the Miffy merchandise after their stay and given Miffy e-commerce vouchers so that they can purchase more Miffy merchandise after their staycation.

The Miffy rooms ($385 for one night, $680 for two nights) are only available for booking through the Klook app, from now till Nov 30.

RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

Celebrate the festive season in true Raffles style, where the magic of Christmas flows through the fabled suites of this Singapore landmark, amid the twinkling of fairy lights and decor to inspire and delight.

Decorate your very own miniature Christmas tree with the family in your Raffles Hotel suite. RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

Luxuriate in one of its elegant suites, feast on an array of festive dining experiences and begin a new family tradition by decorating your very own miniature Christmas tree with the family in your suite.

Deck it up with our collection of classic ornaments and bring it home with you as a cherished souvenir.

Courtyard Suite at Raffles Hotel Singapore RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE

The Raffles Family Christmas Experience (from $969++ per night) comes with daily breakfast for two adults and two children (up to 12 years old) to enjoy at Tiffin Room or your suite verandah, $50 nett dining credit to enjoy a festive gourmet experience at the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, $50 nett shopping credit at Raffles Boutique and 15 per cent off Raffles Hotel Singapore-operated F&B outlets, Raffles Spa, Raffles Boutique and Floral Boutique.

The promotion is valid for stays from Dec 1 to 25.

MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

Millennium Hotels And Resorts’ Yacht-cation Escape package MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

Cure your wanderlust with Millennium Hotels And Resorts’ (MHR) Yacht-cation Escape package, which promises an indulgent break that will have guests pampered at either Orchard Hotel and M Social, followed by an exciting sailing adventure to explore the Southern Islands of Singapore.

Check in to Orchard Hotel’s luxurious 1,130 sq ft Premier Suite and experience first-class treatment with gourmet meals and a chauffeured limousine ride to your own private yacht.

Orchard Hotel MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

The 2D/1N or 3D/2N package (from $1,600 for two and from $2,160 for two respectively) includes a welcome afternoon tea, dinner curated by chef Lap Fai at Hua Ting, gourmet picnic lunch set, four-hour yacht experience and gourmet breakfast at The Orchard Cafe.

Over at M Social, check in to a chic and stylish Premier Loft, indulge in modern Asian cuisine and enjoy a chauffeured limousine ride to your own private yacht.

The 2D/1N or 3D/2N package (from $1,380 for two and from $1,560 for two respectively) includes a Cocktail Creation Workshop by a mixologist, set dinner at Beast & Butterflies, gourmet picnic lunch set, four-hour yacht experience and gourmet breakfast at Beast & Butterflies.

AND FOR THOSE STILL RARING TO TRAVEL, THERE'S HONG KONG DISNEYLAND RESORT

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort HONG KONG DISNEYLAND RESORT

It celebrates its 15th anniversary with the launch of the reimagined Castle of Magical Dreams, featuring up close and personal interactions with Disney princesses and queens at The Royal Reception Hall and the first-of-its-kind Glimpse Into The Magic audio tour narrated by actress Karena Lam.

Guests can also get a behind-the-scenes look at the castle with multimedia exhibits, showcasing the grand transformation unlike any in Disney history.

Disney fans can create magical memories with Mickey Mouse and several of his friends in their new 15th anniversary outfits, shop for the perfect gift with over 200 options across three 15th anniversary collections and delight their tastebuds with themed dining experiences to celebrate 15 magical years.

To truly dive into the magical journey, enjoy a limited time Black Friday hotel flash sale, allowing guests to save as much as 45 per cent off on the Standard Rooms and Sea View Rooms for two-night stays or above at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel or Disney Explorers Lodge.

Hotel room amenities set as part of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort's 15th anniversary launch celebration HONG KONG DISNEYLAND RESORT

The promotion is valid for the travel window of Jan 3 to Sept 30 2021, and bookings can be made on HKDL’s official website from now until Dec 4 2020.