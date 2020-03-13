Stay home this March holiday with these staycation packages

Village Hotel Sentosa and The Outpost Hotel Sentosa

Starting from $200++ per room per night, the Island Holistay packages at these Far East Hospitality hotels entitle guests to additional perks ranging from 24-hour stays, tickets to selected attractions in Sentosa, complimentary buffet breakfast and free room upgrades.

The promotion is now available for stays till June 30.

Offering an experience tailor-made for families, the services and amenities at Village Hotel Sentosa put children at the centre of any vacation - from its Family Rooms to the amenity sets for kids and a range of swimming pools for guests of all ages.

And in a first of its kind on the island, The Outpost Hotel Sentosa caters exclusively to adults, like single millennials and couples travelling without children.

Guests can enjoy a personalised minibar, bespoke tea blends and 1-V:U, the island's first and only rooftop day-to-night lifestyle destination featuring a luxurious Day Club and luxe-casual restaurant.

Resorts World Sentosa

This month, the premium lifestyle destination resort welcomes guests with a line-up of irresistible promotions that ticks all boxes.

Singapore residents will enjoy free all-day parking and a $10 RWS dining voucher - worth a total of $38 - for every purchase of an adult one-day ticket to Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium or Adventure Cove Waterpark in March.

Families, couples or groups of friends can choose from one of six uniquely-themed luxury hotels and recharge with an irresistible and all-inclusive March getaway package starting from $258++, plus a complimentary pair of one-day tickets to either S.E.A. Aquarium or Adventure Cove Waterpark, and HeadRock VR for a virtual reality theme park adventure.

You can also look forward to complimentary breakfast for two, early check-in and late check-out, complimentary all-day parking, F&B dining credits starting from $40, $20 RWS Invites dollars per night as well as complimentary Sentosa Fun Pass tokens to explore more than 70 attractions and experiences across the island.

Grand Park City Hall

Its Exclusive Staycation package ($168++ per night) offers all the family holiday fun without the hassle of travelling. Applicable to local residents, it is available from now till March 31 for stays up to April 30.

The staycation includes accommodation in one of the thoughtfully tailored rooms or suites, an hour of complimentary playtime at Trehaus at Funan Mall and complimentary breakfast - complimentary all-day refreshments and evening cocktails at Crystal Club Lounge.

And from March 14 to 21, enjoy precious quality time with loved ones with the hotel's small group activities such as visits to the Central Fire Station, origami, cupcake decoration and yoga.

One Farrer Hotel

Take time to discover the many sights and sounds of Little India and unwind amid modern comforts with the hotel's Home Truly Package ($198++).

Available to Singapore citizens and permanent residents and valid for stays till April 30, it includes a one-night stay in an Urban Room, complimentary buffet breakfast for two adults and one child aged between seven and 12 years old, complimentary breakfast for children aged six or below, complimentary parking for one vehicle,and late check-out till 3pm.