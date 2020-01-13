Stays to suit every budget, occasion in Vietnam and Cambodia

SOFITEL LEGEND METROPOLE HANOI

The hotel celebrates the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, or Tet, with a traditional Old Quarter-style market from Jan 17 to 19, and the festivities continue with special culinary offerings beginning Jan 24.

At the Tet market, food vendors on Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi’s patio will sell authentic Vietnamese favourites, while children will be given traditional toys known as ‘to he’.

Market-goers can also learn the art of classic Vietnamese calligraphy.

Traditional-style Vietnamese houses will also be erected in the hotel’s walkway outside La Boutique du Metropole, adding to the ‘Old Quarter’ ambience.

The Tet market is open to the public daily, and kicks off Jan 17 at 4pm with an opening ceremony featuring a traditional dragon dance. The market continues on Jan 18 and 19 from 11am to 8pm.

What’s more, an exclusive six-course Tet 2020 Gala Dinner (VND2.5 million, or S$146) at the Spices Garden restaurant will be served on Jan 24 featuring grilled oysters with shallots and roasted peanuts, blue prawn in a mild coconut soup, fresh yellow bamboo and beef salad, braised chinh fish with green banana, grilled pigeon and foie gras and banana fritter, traditional Tet candied fruits and vanilla ice cream.

RADISSON BLU RESORT CAM RANH

The global upper-upscale hotel brand’s elegant new beachfront resort is nestled on Long Beach, a stunning 18km-long stretch of sand in Khanh Hoa province on Vietnam’s south-central coast.

Located just 10 minutes’ drive from Cam Ranh International Airport and celebrating the beauty of the local culture, Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh brings elements of the Vietnamese fishing heritage into the hotel’s design - from an expansive lobby that features a weave pattern of the fishermen’s baskets and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the sea, to the warm beige palette complemented by soothing blue and turquoise tones reflective of the sandy shores and calming ocean.

It features 292 rooms, suites and pool villas. The 36 villas also boast private pools, cabanas and alfresco dining areas – perfect for life’s special occasions.

Wine and dine at the resort’s six stylish restaurants and bars, relax on the beach along the resort or take part in water sports activities, and enjoy spa facilities such as the Himalayan crystal salt chamber or Ice grotto.

HOLIDAY INN & SUITES SAIGON AIRPORT

InterContinental Hotels Group has opened the 350-room Holiday Inn & Suites Saigon Airport, the first ever Holiday Inn hotel in Vietnam.

Situated approximately 10 minutes from Tan Son Nhat International Airport and 20 minutes from the city centre’s vibrant dining and shopping area, it provides the utmost convenience for visitors staying in Ho Chi Minh City.

It also features one of the largest meeting and event spaces in the city, with bright, modern meeting rooms featuring the latest conferencing technology.

Room rates start from $128.80 and guests can take advantage of the hotel’s opening special offer with a complimentary VND1,175,000 (S$68) credit to spend in its restaurants and lounge during the stay.

RAFFLES GRAND HOTEL D’ANGKOR

Designed in the late 1920s by architect Ernest Hebrard in French colonial style, the hotel in Siem Reap, Cambodia has reopened after a landmark refurbishmen to boast an interior that combines Khmer art and furnishings with Art Deco influences.

It has also unveiled new fine-dining restaurant 1932, named after The Grand’s year of opening, which inherits the honour of being one of only two establishments in the country that is permitted to serve Royal Khmer Cuisine.

Rooms at Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor start from US$366++ (S$493) per night.

FCC ANGKOR

Following an extensive renovation of one of Siem Reap’s most treasured colonial sites, the historic FCC Mansion has reopened its doors as FCC Angkor, managed by Avani Hotels & Resorts.

Located across from the Royal Independence Gardens and Royal Residence, it is surrounded by towering centuries-old trees and lush tropical flora and is a beautiful recreation, from the restored Mansion restaurant to the newly-built bar Scribe and 80 welcoming, classically renewed rooms and suites (US$150++, or S$202, per room per night).

Inspired by nature, the entire space oozes warmth and perfectly reinforces the vision from the original architect Gary Fell, who effortlessly blended tropical modernity with its French colonial history.