Strike a pose at London’s Selfie Factory

There are some 20 themed booths and backdrops at the Selfie Factory pop-up at Westfield London.

LONDON : Posing in a pit of pink balls or throwing up handfuls of multicoloured confetti, teenagers and 20-somethings snap away at a purpose-built London mini-studio for social media selfies.

The Selfie Factory pop-up at Westfield, one of Europe's biggest shopping centres, has seen thousands pass through the 20-plus themed booths and backdrops for quirky images to upload onto social media.

The space includes a wall of doughnuts, a big fluffy teddy bear, a giant ball pit, a 1950s diner, a confetti corner and coloured ribbons to wander through.

Mothers take pictures of their babies sitting with a bright yellow vintage telephone, while teenagers pose in the roll-top bath or goof around with the doughnuts.

"I love all the different rooms," said Ms Molly Bryant, 19, from Stevenage, north of London.

"It will look good for my Instagram and be different from what I have on there already."

A circuit around the various rooms and backdrops costs £10 (S$17) and similar initiatives are popular in Asia and North America.

The pop-up space is the brainchild of owner Will Bower.

"People come in and spend an hour having fun and taking as many photos as they like," he said.

The 26-year-old said he and his fiancee tried to find secluded areas for Instagram on their travels - only to find crowds at each location. That sparked the idea of bringing an abundance of Instagrammable scenes together under one roof.

"Our generation likes to upload things and there is always a struggle getting content. The Selfie Factory gives you loads of content all in one go," Mr Bower said.