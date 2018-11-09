Summery Christmas in Tasmania

Bruny Island, the Falls Music and Arts Festival and Taste of Tasmania, the island's biggest food and wine festival (above).

Explore the great outdoors on the Three Capes Lodge Walk.

While winter destinations are often the norm for Singaporeans during this time of the year, Tasmania is perfect for those who want a refreshing change to the year-end holidays.

The island's spring/summer season (September to February) sees it transform into a summer wonderland.

In the year ending March 2018, the heart-shaped island off the south coast of Australia received 17,000 travellers from Singapore, a 33 per cent increase from the previous year, according to Tourism Tasmania.

So forget snow and sweaters. Here is why a summer Christmas should be your next travel inspiration.

BLOOMIN' GOOD TIME

The arrival of the season is marked by spectacular floral displays, as the tulip and lavender fields bloom.

Missed the tulip fields at Table Cape Tulip Farm? Head over to Bridestowe Lavender Estate, the largest lavender farm in the Southern Hemisphere, to see fields of lavender in full bloom.

Be sure to grab a cone of Bridestowe's signature lavender ice cream too as you wander through the dreamy fields of purple flowers.

NEW YEAR, NEW HIKE

Burn off festive calories on an outdoor trail, combining the best of nature with gourmet food, wine and luxury accommodation.

There is no better time to immerse yourself in awe-inspiring nature, and watch the blue skies frame the beauty of the mountains and valleys.

Forget snow boots and put on your walking shoes for the newly opened Three Capes Lodge Walk, the latest addition to the Great Walks of Australia collection.

The four-day fully guided walking experience takes you on an adventure along the Tasman Peninsula with scenic views of the wild Southern Ocean.

When night falls, retreat to the two newly built luxury lodges - Crescent Lodge and Three Pillars Lodge.

Then there is the Bruny Island Overnight Explorer - two days of pure indulgence including accommodation, nature and food. Embrace the island's amazing scenery in guided small group tours.

This is the best way to explore Bruny Island and settle into the groove of rest and play on Tasmania's most popular island.

EAT, DRINK AND BE MERRY

For foodies looking to taste their way through Tasmania, the summer season features a line-up of gourmet festivals.

Gear up for a bubbly weekend as Effervescence Tasmania (Nov 16 to 18) celebrates world-class sparkling wines grown and produced on the island.

Presented by the makers themselves and supported by Tasmania's world famous seafood and artisanal food producers, this will be a tasting experience like no other.

Meet the people behind the fresh produce as Tamar Valley farmers and producers open their gates to visitors and locals over the Farmgate Festival weekend (Nov 24 to 25).

Continue on your food trail at the iconic Taste of Tasmania (Dec 28 to Jan 3), as the state's biggest food and wine festival celebrates its 30th anniversary on Hobart's waterfront this year.

Start your year on a delicious note by indulging in the best produce Tasmania has to offer.

UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER CAROL

Have a good time with an array of music, arts and cultural festivals.

Prepare to let your hair down and welcome 2019 in style at the Falls Music and Arts Festival (Dec 29 to Jan 1), a major music event that boasts an electrifying line-up of big-name international acts and more niche local offerings.

The festival is held at a beautiful farm in Tasmania overlooking the stunning Marion Bay, with the backdrop of theTasman Sea.

Mona Foma (Feb 13 to 20) is set to make its first foray into Launceston after being based in Hobart since 2009. The annual music and arts festival will feature world-class acts, art installations and Australian exclusives.