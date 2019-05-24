Supersized entertainment at sea

Enjoy an unforgettable experience on board the new Spectrum of the Seas.

Enjoy activities such as the Silk Road production and VR trampoline experience Sky Pad, and feast on great food on the cruise.

On board Asia's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean International's Spectrum of the Seas, one expects a supersized, larger-than-life experience.

And it did not disappoint.

Spectrum set sail on its maiden voyage in South-east Asia last weekend from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang).

The first ship from the US-based cruise line's newest Quantum Ultra fleet, it weighs 170,000 tons, is 347m long, has 16 decks and can accommodate more than 5,600 guests.

Designed and built for an unforgettable vacation experience, it retains signature amenities such as the Bionic Bar where cocktails are served by robots, SeaPlex - the largest indoor activity space at sea - and hi-tech entertainment venue Two70.

But it also debuts stunning new features, experiences and technology never before seen at sea.

On my three-night cruise last weekend, I was pleasantly surprised at how much more relaxing it was waking up to the view of the open sea compared with being crammed in a plane.

From the array of entertainment available to being wined and dined in the gorgeous restaurants, there was never a dull moment.

The voyage marked the start of Royal Caribbean's Double Quantum Year in the region, with bothSpectrum and sister ship Quantum of the Seas sailing from Singapore in 2019.

SKY PAD

A first for Royal Caribbean - and a first for me.

Located aft, this unique virtual reality bungee trampoline experience allows guests to strap in and don a virtual reality headset, transporting them to another time and place.

I was already filled with nerves and excitement about jumping on a bungee trampoline, and the thought of doing it VR-style added to the adrenaline rush.

I became part of a game where I had to crush candy, and the nerves quickly dissipated as I was focused on jumping as high as I could. Those who suffer from motion sickness may want to opt out.

ORIGINAL NEW PRODUCTIONS

The Silk Road presented at Two70 - a two-deck venue at the back of the ship - takes you on a mystical journey, showcasing the rich and diverse cultures, colours, music and visuals of this famous trade route.

The show features the state-of-the-art entertainment technology of Vistarama, Roboscreens and a custom multichannel audio system, and I was not able to look away once the performers surrounded the audience with their complicated choreography.

Showgirl! Past. Present. Future combines next-generation choreography with incredible vocal performances and cutting-edge lighting and video effects. I found myself singing along to every musical number and wishing that I owned the elaborate, flashy costumes.

It is one of those productions that leaves you wanting more.

Also staged at the Royal Theatre is The Effectors, which introduces four new superheroes with the power to change the world.

ULTIMATE FAMILY SUITE

Among the new stateroom categories offered by Spectrum is the eye-popping two-level, 2,810 square foot three-bedroom Ultimate Family Suite, which accommodates up to 11 guests. Children have their own kid-friendly space on the upper level, complete with an in-suite slide that will transport them to the living area below.

The recreation room allows the family to enjoy time together, with surround-sound equipment for a night of karaoke, movies and video games.

Book a Quantum of the Seas cruise via the Royal Caribbean hotline (6305-0033) for Singapore sailings before May 31 and enjoy 30 per cent off all category cabins. For more information on itineraries, visit http://royalcaribbean.com.sg/.