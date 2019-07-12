Swing through Spider-Man's home borough Queens

Peter Parker's latest adventures in the new superhero blockbuster Spider-Man: Far From Home show him travelling to Europe on a class trip.

But it is easy to see why the webslinger remains true to his home turf of New York.

Here are the top highlights of Spidey's beloved home borough of Queens, inspired by the local hero himself, according to NYC & Company.

TWA HOTEL

Why you should go: This new hotel at the old TWA flight centre retains its Jet Age architectural splendour and includes such features as working rotary phones, a rooftop infinity pool with runway views, and a bar on an actual 1950s-era airplane.

You do not have to spend the night to visit and discover what makes the place fun.

MUSEUM OF THE MOVING IMAGE

Why you should go: This institution is dedicated to the history of movies and television, and their continuing societal impact. It has got a big exhibition dedicated to The Muppets creator Jim Henson, costumes and props from decades of cinematic history, and a 15,000 sq ft interactive look at how films and television shows are made. This is a great place to learn about the art form.

CITI FIELD

Why you should go: Step right up and greet the Mets. New York City's National League baseball team has a passionate fan base and star players like Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.

And anyone who follows the Mets in recent years knows that pitcher Noah Syndergaard gets his nickname from Spider-Man's fellow Avenger Thor.

QUEENS MUSEUM

Why you should go: This building has fun exhibits including the Panorama of the City of New York, a 9,335 sq ft scale model of the city. The museum was built for the 1939 World's Fair and was once home to the UN General Assembly.Standing above the Panorama may be the closest many of us get to Spider-Man's experience of swinging through NYC.

USTA BILLIE JEAN KING NATIONAL TENNIS CENTRE

Why you should go: It is the site of the US Open Tennis Championships each summer and a host of smaller tournaments throughout the year. There are also behindthe- scenes tours and private lessons.

Serena Williams, Roger Federer and of course Billie Jean King have made tennis history here, proving that this truly is a borough of heroes.

THE UNISPHERE

Why you should go: This Queens icon sits at the heart of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, which - in addition to ample green space and sports fields - features the Queens Zoo and the Queens Museum. The 140 ft-high steel globe originally debuted as part of the 1964 World's Fair - themed Peace Through Understanding - and has become a fixture of the landscape.

LEMON ICE KING OF CORONA

Why you should go: Famous for their flavours both traditional and adventurous, the purveyor of frozen desserts has been going strong for more than six decades. The shop has been immortalised in TV sitcom The King Of Queens and in passionate fan poetry. It is the type of only-in-NYC local landmark you have to see for yourself to truly understand.