Switzerland for all seasons

The smell of grass lingers, and the spellbinding sights of the majestic Alps and the fresh smooth taste of Alpine spring water are unforgettable.

These is so much I enjoyed on my visit to Switzerland in June and I am not surprised visitors return to this small central European nation time and again.

In summer, it is a land of green, dotted by myriad colours, courtesy of the wildflowers relishing their time in the sun.

The crisp fresh air, tinged with the scent of fresh grass which brings back memories of childhood, was among the first things to hit the senses once I reached the Alpine village of Zermatt, a three-hour train ride from Zurich.

Exploring Switzerland by rail is the logical choice.

With a total track length of more than 5,000km, it has the world's most dense railway network, and its trains move like clockwork.

(Above) The quaint Alpine village of Zermatt is the gateway to the magnificent Matterhorn (background). For a panoramic view of the surrounding mountains, take the open-air cog railway (left) to Gornergrat. PHOTOS: SWITZERLAND TOURISM, JAMES WONG

With the Swiss Travel Pass, an all-in-one ticket that includes rail, road and waterway, reaching Zermatt is hassle-free, and my luggage was waiting for me at the hotel, thanks to the door-to-door flight luggage service.

The quaint village of Zermatt, at an elevation of 1,608m, is for the hikers and mountain climbers in the summer while winter is for skiers and snow lovers.

The quaint Alpine village of Zermatt is the gateway to the magnificent Matterhorn (background). For a panoramic view of the surrounding mountains, take the open-air cog railway (above) to Gornergrat. PHOTOS: SWITZERLAND TOURISM, JAMES WONG

Since the first tragic ascent of the 4,478m Matterhorn in 1865, when four of the climbers died, Zermatt has been the gateway to this iconic and mystical mountain. The Matterhorn inspired the Toblerone chocolate, and is among the most photographed mountains in Europe.

A visit to the Gornergrat observation platform (3,089m) from Zermatt is a must - not just for an unblocked view of the Matterhorn, but also that of a total of 29 peaks of over 4,000m.

It is a spectacular panorama of the Swiss Alps from one spot.

Taking Europe's highest open-air cog railway to Gornergrat is already an experience, but the view of the mountains, with their white caps and snowy slopes, is simply breathtaking.

If you're lucky, you may catch a glimpse of the elusive Ibex, the wild mountain goat at a salt lick.

And do play with the snow. Even though it's summer, up here the weather can still be quite cold and some of the snow will not melt until later.

Hop off the train at the Rotenboden station on your way down and take a stroll to the Riffelsee lake, the perfect place for your Instagram selfie, with the Matterhorn reflected in the calm green water of the lake.

Zermatt is a gem on its own. Its narrow alleys, with dark medieval wooden dwellings, and its car-free streets make it ideal for a walkabout.

There are also plenty of shops, hotels and restaurants to rest tired legs and loosen purse strings.

There is never a particularly good time to visit Switzerland. Any time is a good time, as Switzerland is mesmerising all year round.

There are so many things to do and see, the only problem is finding the time to cover it all.

In Switzerland, where they make precious timepieces, one thing is for sure - you will have the time of your life, whatever the season.

Other highlights

SUNNEGGA DOWNHILL RIDE

From Zermatt, take the underground funicular railway up to the Sunnegga (2,288m) for a meal with a wonderful view of the Matterhorn.

Then zip down to the village on kickbikes (above) along the rubble mountain path for a close encounter with the Swiss wilderness, while the sheer cliffs provide a sense of thrill and danger.

A wild and exhilarating experience not to be missed.

GLACIER EXPRESS MARVEL

Marvel at the technical mastery of Swiss railway engineering when you cross the Landwasser Viaduct (above) on board the Glacier Express between Zermatt and St Moritz.

Built in just 20 months in 1901 and 1902, this is among the 291 bridges you can see on the journey, in addition to 91 tunnels. The journey offers unrestricted views of mountain peaks, gorges and villages.

WATER FOR LIFE

Just like their country's natural beauty, many Swiss take their water for granted. It is only when they leave the country that they miss the taste of the Alpine spring water from the taps, off the spout in the town square, or from that fountain down the street.

In Switzerland, the untreated water, which flows from the snow-capped Alps, is drinkable from almost anywhere, even from the lakes.

You don't have to buy it in bottles, although you could, and the thirst-quenching taste is something money can't buy.

RELAXING LUGANO

Cross the Alps on the Palm Express and take a bus ride from St Moritz to the city of Lugano near the Italian border.

Enjoy the Mediterranean weather and blooms along the scenic Lugano lake (above). Or you can dance to the beat at the many clubs along the coast. If not, just relax on the lawn while a classical orchestra performs at an outdoor concert.