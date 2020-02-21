Swop city breaks for luxurious nature retreats in Western Australia

Going on a nature retreat is a travel trend that is predicted to dominate this year.

Whether it is breathing in the crisp fresh air, embracing idyllic views or sitting by a crackling fire with a cup of coffee, such holidays do wonders for our mental and physical health.

Not only is Western Australia just a five-hour flight from Singapore, it is also in the same time zone, so jet lag is not a concern.

Experience a new way of travel this decade with these top retreat spots Down Under, according to Tourism Western Australia.

KARIJINI ECO RETREAT

This is located in the Savannah Campground around 35km from the Karijini Visitor Centre, in good proximity to the spectacular Weano, Hancock, Knox and Joffre gorges.

The Karijini Eco Retreat is a unique and ecologically sound accommodation site offering comfortable, quality safari-style eco tents in a rugged outback setting. This is an authentic outback experience with facilities and activities, and the only upmarket accommodation in the national park.

It offers a range of accommodation including campsites, dormitory eco tents, powered dormitory cabins and deluxe furnished en suite eco tents.

There is a well-stocked bar and a permanent licensed outback alfresco restaurant offers quality Australian meals.

PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

SAL SALIS NINGALOO REEF

This is an exclusive beach safari camp nestled in the dunes of the Cape Range National Park near Exmouth.

Each of the 15 eco-luxe wilderness tents offers views of the surrounding bush and over the Indian Ocean and the fringing Ningaloo Reef.

The safari-style tent is the ultimate in bush luxury.

Wake up to the song of a butcherbird, the raucous squawks of a galah or the thump of a wallaroo passing by.

At night, fall asleep to the sound of the waves on the beach and under a blanket of stars.

Fill your days however you choose, relax in your tent's hammock and watch the world go by, or laze on the beach and paddle in the warm Indian Ocean waters.

Sal Salis' most popular experiences are in the water, as on the Ningaloo Reef you can swim alongside the majestic whale sharks and the magnificent humpback whales.

Right off the shores of their camp, enjoy access to the Unesco World Heritage-listed site where you will find more than 500 species of colourful fish, 250 coral species, rays and turtles.

PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

DISCOVERY ROTTNEST ISLAND

The highly-anticipated glamping accommodation in the dunes at Pinky Beach on Rottnest Island comprises 83 low-impact eco tents with en suites and is designed for couples, families, extended families or groups. They come in varying sizes and styles to suit a range of budgets, from luxury glamping to affordable family accommodation.

Tents are interconnected by an external entertaining deck and will be spread through the site in accommodation zones.

Celebrate Rottnest's simple pleasures - quality time with family and friends, sunshine, swimming and serenity in a natural environment.

Guests can dine at Pinky's Beach Club restaurant and bar in an open-air design in keeping with the surrounding natural environment or relax by the swimming pool.

PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

MILE END GLAMPING

A stay here lets you go off-grid, escape the stress of everyday life and soak up the wonderful Australian nature without sacrificing luxury and comfort.

The place is set in idyllic surroundings on a 58ha estate, and visitors enjoy views over one of the most beautiful valleys in the region.

Only a 15-minute drive from Margaret River, Dunsborough and Busselton, it is the perfect location for exploring the wineries and local attractions.

Mile End Glamping's self-contained studio domes accommodate two adults per dome in a light-filled, 65 sq m open-plan layout.

Each dome is elevated off the ground to maximise the valley views and connected to a private barbecue and spa deck. Architecturally designed using patterns found in nature, the domes are illuminated with natural light to create closeness with the outdoors in a comfortable and energy-efficient environment.