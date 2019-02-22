Take advantage of Natas Travel deals

DREAM CRUISES

The Asian luxury cruise line is proud to unveil Genting Dream's inaugural Dreamer Series themed cruise, Fitness Takeover, in partnership with ClassPass, alongside other exciting deals and discounts for Genting Dream, World Dream and Explorer Dream.

It is designed for millennial travellers and the young at heart, with the Fitness Takeover as its first special-edition themed cruise.

Sign up for classes conducted by a dynamic mix of fitness partners providing high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and boxing lessons to chilled-out yoga sessions and even aerobic Latino jam classes.

From today to Sunday at Natas Travel 2019 (Singapore Expo Hall 6A, Booth 6H18), Dream Cruises will showcase deals including up to 40 per cent discounts on cabin fares, two-night to five-night cruises and $200 off a cabin for Citibank card members.

COSTSAVER

The tour agency that is part of Trafalgar Tours is having a February flash sale for Natas Travel 2019. Book from now to Feb 24 for five top trips and enjoy a 50 per cent discount on the second guest booking on selected departure dates.

Itineraries include Imperial Highlights (from US$1,475, or S$2,000, a person), a 10-day trip that visits Munich, Prague, Bratislava, Budapest, Vienna and Salzburg, as well as Highlights of Sicily, Highlights of Scandinavia, Britain and Ireland Experience and Highlights of Spain, Morocco and Portugal.

BRITISH AIRWAYS

The airline welcomes Natas Travel 2019 by offering great value return airfares (from $998) across all cabins for popular destinations across its network, including London, Dublin, Paris, Vienna, Barcelona, Reykjavik, Venice, Boston, Sydney and New York.

The sale runs until Feb 28 and the travel period varies by destination and cabin.

EU HOLIDAYS

In celebration of Natas Travel 2019, the local travel agency's selected Europe packages are available at two for the price of one.

You also stand to receive a complimentary two-night cruise on Genting Dream with purchase of selected tours to long-haul destinations.

For selected Asia tour packages, there are deals going at up to 50 per cent off for the second person, or a special promotion of a three-day, two-night trip on Dream Cruises.

EU Holidays - at Singapore Expo Hall 5 (Booth 5H69) - will also hold a lucky draw with prizes worth more than $12,000.

CLUB MED

The global holiday giant's Travel Fair specials are now available across 16 of its sun and snow resorts.

Vacationers who book between now and March 20 will enjoy exclusive prices starting from just $483 an adult and $349 a child for a four-day, three-night stay, as well as additional discounts of up to 45 per cent and $500 off a couple if booked by Feb 24.

Locations include Club Med Tomamu Hokkaido, Club Med Bintan Island, Club Med Bali, Club Med Kani, Club Med Finolhu Villas, Club Med Sahoro Hokkaido, Club Med Les Arcs Panorama and Club Med Grand Massif Samoens Morillon.

AIRASIA

The low-cost airline is offering 20 per cent off all seats on all flights if you book by Feb 24, for travel between Feb 25 and July 31.

Its BIG Members may log on to airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app to enjoy additional savings off its lowest fares.

On top of that, AirAsia also has a 20 per cent discount on all Premium Flatbed and Premium Flex bookings, so those who want the best low-cost premium cabin or need more flexibility can opt for these at a fraction of the normal price.

For further savings, guests are encouraged to pre-book the Value Pack, which includes 20kg baggage allowance, in-flight meal by Santan, standard seat selection and Tune Protect travel insurance.

EMIRATES

Travellers can look forward to the Dubai-based airline's special Economy Class (from $579) and Business Class (from $2,659) fares to over 100 destinations within the Emirates network, including Melbourne, Athens, New York and Rome.

All bookings must be made between now and March 4, for travel between Feb 27 and Nov 30.

For Australian destinations, travel is valid from March 6 to Sept 5.

DUBAI FOOD FESTIVAL

From Arabian and Asian to Italian and Mexican, savour the flavours of the world at the sixth Dubai Food Festival, an annual city-wide culinary celebration from now until March 9.

Indulge in the finest flavours at top international and Michelin-starred restaurants offering stunning views of Dubai's dynamic skyline, or discover what is new at Dubai's casual dining scene at the ever-popular swyp Beach Canteen.

You can also give lesser-known eateries in Dubai the chance to shine at the Hidden Gems event and try some of the city's wallet-friendly cuisine.