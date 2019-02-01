Take flight with these travel deals

INSIGHT VACATIONS

To usher in Chinese New Year, the Britain-based tour operator has issued its top 10 experiences for 2019 - travel for foodie experiences to sustainable-responsible travel.

Enjoy Insight's "Ang Pow" perks from US$88 (S$120) to US$388 a couple for holidays booked before Feb 19. Enjoy a further 10 per cent savings with an Early Payment discount.

Consider the new 10-day Northern Lights of Scandinavia itinerary (from US$3,975 a person), where guests will be able to watch the phenomenon through their hotel room's glass ceiling at the Aurora Village (above) located near Urho Kekkonen National Park in Ivalo, Finland. They then continue on to Norway, where they will visit Nordkapp, the northernmost tip of Europe, to catch the Northern Lights dancing across the night sky.

Travellers will embark on a one-of-a-kind Insight Experience by visiting a working husky farm, meeting champion dog sledder Trine Lyrek and joining a husky dog sled ride.

AIRASIA

The low-cost airline has unveiled a website and mobile app facelift, including a chatbot AVA (AirAsia Virtual Allstar), which is powered by artificial intelligence and speaks eight languages.

It aims to deliver a more seamless and user-friendly experience to the website and app's 3.3 million monthly active users.

New features include a flight search with map, combined station picker, a voice assistant, facial recognition technology and others.

AirAsia mobile app users can enjoy 19 per cent off bookings made via the app from now to Feb 3 for travel between Aug 1 and Nov 30 by entering the promo code MOBILE19.

MANARAI BEACH HOUSE

The beachfront destination looks set to be party central in Nusa Dua, Bali.

After performances from the likes of Elrow and Galantis, the next to spin there is Belgian DJ Charlotte de Witte on March 3 at the club's Paradiso Sundays event.

Her contemporary techno set begins at 4pm, and tickets are at 250,000 rupiah ($24) each.

Enjoy the buy-one-get-one-free signature cocktail or selected wine, and if the dancing gets you hungry, Manarai Beach House serves international and local dishes curated by executive chef Stefan Poyet (who worked in Michelin-starred restaurants Senderens and L'Abeille at Shangri-La Hotel, Paris).

ACCORHOTELS

The international luxury lifestyle hotel brand has opened its first hotel in Auckland, New Zealand - located in the heart of the city - with renowned Kiwi fashion innovators World as its signature design partner.

Each SO/ hotel is an artistic vision brought to life by celebrated names from the world of fashion and design, from Christian Lacroix in Bangkok to Viktor & Rolf in Berlin.

Inspired by its surroundings, the 130-room SO/ Auckland will also offer a taste of France at Harbour Society restaurant on the 15th storey, helmed by French chef Marc de Passorio, former owner of the Michelin-starred L'Esprit de la Violette.

Rooms are priced from US$286a night.