Take flight with these travel deals

Elephants bathing in a river in Loas, to which Scoot is offering direct flights from Singapore.

SCOOT

The low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has added Laos to the list of countries it flies to. It has started three-times-weekly flights from Singapore to Luang Prabang and Vientiane.

One-way tax-inclusive Economy Fly fares to the two cities start from $125 and $100 respectively.

With this, Scoot's network now spans 67 destinations across 19 countries and territories, and it will be the only airline offering direct Singapore-Laos services. These routes were transferred from sister airline SilkAir, the regional wing of SIA Group, and will be operated with Scoot's A320 aircraft.

AIR FRANCE

The French airline has launched a year-long partnership with acclaimed two Michelin-starred chef Julien Royer, co-owner of award-winning restaurant Odette, from now till March 2020.

He has designed 12 exclusive main dishes for Air France passengers travelling between Singapore and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport - six dishes for La Première Apicius (including duck leg, duck jus with apples and confit lemons) and six for Business Class (including grilled scallops, carrot mousseline and saffron nage), and these will be rotated every two months.

Chef Royer will also be on flight AF 257 on April 9, as the newest addition to Oh My Chef!, Air France's signature event featuring celebrated chefs who are invited to board a flight to share their specially-curated menus and interact with passengers.

MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

The global hospitality group is celebrating the worldwide launch of its new My Millennium Guest Reward Programme with the Stay Like A Millionaire lucky draw, which offers one guest a chance to win one million My Points.

With that grand prize, explore the world by redeeming up to 55 free nights at over 100 participating hotels across Asia, New Zealand, the UK, US and the Middle East.

My Points can also be used for room upgrades, discounted amenities and services, and an exciting selection of lifestyle rewards.

The draw, which takes place from now until Sept 30, is open to new and existing members staying at participating hotels across the world. Results will be announced on Nov 4.

ANDBEYOND

This month, celebrate Earth Day by visiting the luxury experiential travel company's Vira Vira lodge in Chile that prides itself on its eco-consciousness, as it extends its commitment to operating with minimum impact by reducing the use of plastics.

Expect to use refillable aluminium water bottles and reusable metal straws, see LED bulbs fitted in the lamps and outdoor spaces, bottle your own water and see how pellet heating works, on top of organic garden, greenhouse and cheese factory tours.

AndBeyond's Vira Vira's suites and villas (from US$685++ or S$927 a person a night) lie amid a 22ha estate with natural lagoons, flowing rivers and breathtaking views of the Villarrica volcano.

PAPERBARK CAMP

Nestled in bushland at Jervis Bay, just two-and-a-half hours south of Sydney, the first glamping property in Australia is celebrating its 20th birthday this month with special offers.

Until June 6, book a stay at Paperbark Camp and save 20 per cent on midweek stays, with rates starting at A$880 (S$847) a couple for two nights - inclusive of dinners, breakfasts, and the use of canoes, kayaks and bikes. And on April 27 and May 4, enjoy a Dinner Under The Stars banquet specially curated by celebrated chef Justin North. It is A$150 (S$145) a person for non-staying guests or a A$75 surcharge for an in-house guest.

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

The US-based international hotel and resort chain's Super Vacation Sale offers discounts of up to 40 per cent off the hotel's Best Available Rate for bookings made from now till May 3, available across 100 locations in the Asia Pacific such as Thailand, the Philippines and Fiji.

Participating hotels include Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay, Microtel by Wyndham Boracay, Days Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Fraser Business Park Kuala Lumpur, Ramada Suites by Wyndham Wailoaloa Beach Fiji and Wyndham Garden Hanoi.

PIMALAI RESORT & SPA

Koh Lanta's first five-star resort presents its Diving In Koh Haa package (from THB43,590, or S$1,857, valid till April 30), which takes you on a four-day, three-night trip to one of Thailand's best-kept islands, known as a paradise for divers.

With more than 12 unique dive sites, Koh Haa boasts diverse marine life where whale sharks are among frequent visitors.

As an alternative for guests who don't dive, Pimalai also provides a five-hour trip that combines canapes, free-flow drinks and a chance to snorkel or swim in The Lagoon.

WALK JAPAN

The pioneer of guided walking tours in Japan is offering captivating walking tours for holidaymakers during the country's beautiful cherry blossom season.

The Nakasendo Way Tour (April 8 to 18, 10 to 20, 11 to 21; JPY498,000 or S$6,052 a person) explores the ancient Nakasendo highway (which translates to 'the road through the mountains'), while the shorter Kyoto Tour (April 19 to 20, 23 to 24, 27 to 28; JPY46,000 a person) is for guests who prefer a more succinct introduction to Japan's vibrant culture and history.