Take it easy in Thailand

THE SIAM

For those interested in travelling Indochina in style, The Siam (Bangkok), Soneva Kiri (Koh Kood), Amansara (Siem Reap) and Aqua Expeditions Aqua Mekong have partnered to offer 10 per cent off the published rate when guests make a booking with at least two of the four brands for stays from now till Dec 19 (from $2,500++).

Begin your journey at The Siam, a luxurious urban sanctuary offering unparalleled service, followed by a visit to Amansara, a modern oasis situated in the heart of Angkor.

Sail down the Mekong River on the Aqua Mekong and take in the spectacular sights of pagoda temples and bamboo stilt villages, among other wonders of the Mekong delta.

Finally, indulge at Soneva Kiri as you luxuriate amid the picturesque jungle foliage while surrounded by the crystal waters of the Gulf of Thailand.

Meanwhile, The Siam has launched its most luxurious spa and wellness programme yet, the Royal Siam Indulgence (THB6,900++, or S$310, per person), at the award-winning Opium Spa.

Inspired by hallowed Thai traditions and featuring traditional Thai ingredients, it starts with a full body exfoliation with a scrub of finely milled jasmine rice and rice berry mixed with honey and yogurt, designed to eliminate impurities and dark spots.

Then enter a state of deep relaxation with the Opium Spa’s signature Coconut Oil and Thai Herbal Balm body massage, and indulge in a creamy, fragrant scoop of Jasmine Rice Ice Cream post-treatment.

A new addition to Opium Spa’s services is The Siam’s in-house salon Malain Agency, helmed by French couple Mary and Alain and offering bespoke hairstyling services.

AMARI

With the year-end school holidays round the corner, Onyx Hospitality Group’s collection of hotels and resorts has curated a list of family-friendly destinations offering special packages to inspire your next travel adventure.

From now till Nov 30, discover the new Amari Suites at Amari Pattaya, which include a complimentary mini-bar, special kids-eat-free programme, daily complimentary sundowner drinks and valet parking upon booking the two- or three-bedroom suites (from THB11,800++, or S$532).

An advance purchase offer is also available till the end of the year, enabling guests to save up to 20 per cent at least seven days in advance when one books online.

Alternatively, the All Together Family Package at Amari Phuket starts at $1,600++ for a three-night stay in a two-bedroom suite in the Ocean Wing overlooking Patong Bay, while the Long Stay Package at Amari Koh Samui starts from $580++ for a three-night stay in a Superior Garden Wing King room.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON PHUKET BANTHAI RESORT

The hotel has become synonymous with the offer of a warm chocolate chip cookie to all guests upon check-in - an extension of its warm service culture.

With this, enjoy a unique cookie-themed King Deluxe Suite which has a separate living area with a dedicated cookie bar decked out with freshly baked cookies, a neon cookie sign and a special flat-lay photography corner for photo enthusiasts.

Accompanying this are cookie-scented candles and body scrubs, customised cookie bathrobes and plushies and an exclusive beach kit containing a cookie-designed beach umbrella and towels.

The three-day, two-night Cookie Suite Experiential Package (from THB7,500, or S$338) is available from now to Dec 31, and includes a complimentary Thai cooking class with a local chef or a cocktail-mixing class with a friendly bartender.

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS PATTAYA CENTRAL

Experience the vibrant spirit of Pattaya with InterContinental Hotels Group’s latest hotel, allowing smart travellers to enjoy convenient access to the dynamic city right at their doorstep.

Combining business and comfort, the property is equipped with 241 rooms (from THB1,200++, or S$54, per night) and is a two-hour drive from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Hundreds of entertainment options are within a stone’s throw, including water activities by the beach, shopping malls in Terminal 21 Pattaya, Central Festival Pattaya Beach, Pattaya Night Bazaar or Mike Shopping Mall.

Unmissable attractions also include spectacular performances held at Tiffany’s Show Pattaya and Alcazar Cabaret Show, and guests will be able to experience Pattaya’s lively nightlife without having to travel too far out.

PIMALAI RESORT & SPA

Located on a stunning 900m-long stretch of sandy beach and surrounded by 100 acres of lush tropical forest, the luxury resort on Koh Lanta is inviting guests to escape the stress and strain of everyday life and enjoy an exclusive and luxurious hideaway on the pure shores of the Andaman Sea.

Besides a choice of Beachside Villas and Hillside Pool Villas with multiple bedrooms, the Pimalai Spa offers a wide range of rejuvenating treatments, including massages, scrubs and wraps, plus an outdoor jacuzzi and steam room.

Alternatively, more active visitors can revive their senses with a workout in the fitness centre, Muay Thai boxing ring, tennis court or infinity pools.

The PADI-certified Gold Palm Dive Center is open all-year-round and allows guests to discover a dazzling diversity of tropical marine life, including manta rays, sea turtles and even whale sharks. Mangrove tours, sea kayaking and island excursions also showcase Koh Lanta’s magical marine environment.

The Talabeng Scenic Cruise & Koh Ngai Fun Day visits a collection of island gems in the Andaman Sea, including Koh Talabeng, Koh Ngai and Koh Chueak, with plenty of opportunities to swim in the crystal clear waters, snorkel over colourful coral reefs or sunbathe on secluded sandy shores.

From Nov 1 to Dec 20 and from Jan 11 to April 30, Pimalai Resort & Spa is offering its Secret Sanctuary Package (from THB82,500, or S$3,718, for a three-night stay in a one-room pool villa) and Honeymoon Package (from THB55,900 for a two-night stay in a one-room pool villa), inclusive of daily breakfasts, airport transfers, a la carte dinner and aromatic massage.

Alternatively, opt for the Diving Package (from THB41,190 for three-night stay in a Deluxe room), inclusive of a dive trip to Koh Haa.

PHI PHI ISLAND VILLAGE BEACH RESORT

Situated on an 800m beach overlooking the Andaman Sea, the tropical island resort offers a comfortable beach experience with 189 contemporary Thai-style bungalows and 12 private Hillside Pool Villas.

There are activities for couples and families to enjoy, including the elegant beachfront infinity pool, the Jungle Cottage spa room and Marine Discovery Centre’s diving courses.

From now till Oct 31 2020, book your stay at Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort through www.phiphiislandvillage.com and enter the promo code “PPVILLAGE” code to receive 10 per cent off the normal rate (from THB5,490, or S$247, per night for superior bungalow based on double occupancy), plus free room upgrade and flexible check-in and check-out time.

SRI PANWA

The award-winning five-star hotel and resort has introduced Phuket’s most luxurious holiday villa yet, the X24 – a sprawling 25,000 square feet property with two infinity pools and an unrivalled 360-degree view of the majestic Andaman Sea.

Located on the summit of Sri Panwa’s exclusive Cape Panwa peninsula and visited by A-listers like Mariah Carey, the X24 features world-class amenities, such as a state-of-the-art home theatre, a fully kitted private gym, outdoor sea-view jacuzzi, indoor Japanese onsen and a personal gourmet chef.

Starting from $8,300 a night, the property is also conveniently located within range of the resort’s essential facilities, including an extensive array of water activities and holiday entertainment, stylish restaurants and bars, and the award-winning Cool Spa.

