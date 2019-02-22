Take a road trip through Western Australia and its wonders

At the Mount Romance sandalwood factory, you can book a one-hour The Cone, The Gong & The Bowl experience.

Valley of the Giants Tree Top Walk takes you 40m off the ground.

It was just a six-day trip last December, but I came away with unforgettable memories, over a thousand photographs, two bursting suitcases and an expanded waistline.

From breathtaking coastal views, to fresh produce paired with delicious wines, to great shopping deals, Western Australia has so much to offer.

The best way to really take it all in is on a road trip, where you can expect something different and exciting every day.

PERTH

Our trip started in this city that is full of great spots to eat, drink and take Insta-worthy pictures, especially along Elizabeth Quay and Yagan Square, where you can chill for hours in any of the many cocktail bars and restaurants.

Walking along, I was also surprised by the quality and quantity of the street art, in particular in the area surrounding Prince Lane.

ALBANY

We proceeded to Albany on the southern coast, stopping by Kojonup for a quick lunch at the Black Cockatoo, and taking a nice walk around its rose garden. It is a bit of a drive, about five hours, so the stopover was welcome.

On reaching Albany, however, all fatigue was forgotten.

As part of the Light and Dine package, which includes admission fees to the National Anzac Centre, the Field of Light Sunset Panorama tour and a shared tasting menu of local produce at The Garrison restaurant, we not only managed to catch a glimpse of a breathtaking sunset view, but also enjoy a delicious meal.

We moved on to the Field of Light: Avenue of Honour installation, where 16,000 lights line the walkways, as we walked off our food-babies and unwound from the day.

The next morning took us to The Gap and the Albany Wind Farm, where we were greeted with stunning views of the southern coastline.

For lunch, we stopped at Oranje Tractor Wine, where we ate fruit and fresh produce off the trees and shrubs, and were treated to a delicious Ploughman's lunch paired with refreshing wines.

At the Mount Romance sandalwood factory there is a beautiful little room where from Wednesdays to Sundays, you can book a one-hour The Cone, The Gong & The Bowl experience.

It makes use of the soothing scent of sandalwood, and is deeply meditative and beyond relaxing.

DENMARK

After about an hour's drive, we arrived in the town of Denmark, where we immersed ourselves in the wonders of nature at the Valley of the Giants Tree Top Walk. The canopy walk, suspended 40m above ground, took us into the lush greenery of Western Australia's Giant Tingle Trees.

But the bit that intrigued us the most were the trees along the Ancient Empire Walk, which over the years have developed hollows big enough to park a car in.

They had been hollowed out by forest fires and then expanded by fungus and insects.

It is said that some of these hollows can get so big that they can fit a hundred people in the heart of the tree - with wiggle room to spare. We wrapped up the day with a cooling dip in the calm, turquoise waters of the Greens Pool.

MARGARET RIVER

I must admit that much of our first day at Margaret River is a blur, what with the copious amounts of adult beverages to be tasted.

By 10am, we were at the Margaret River Distilling Company, where we went on a short gin tour and enjoyed a gin pairing session.

Do not overlook the whiskeys they have on offer too.

Later in the day, the wine-tasting at Voyager Estate made me rethink my long-held preference for European wines, particularly Cabernet Sauvignon, which is robust while being light and dangerously easy to drink.

I am slightly ashamed to admit that I may have had, before even realising it, put away a couple of glasses of this delicious nectar.

Nursing a mild hangover the next day, I was thoroughly refreshed by a relaxing Cape To Cape Walk, hosted by Walk Into Luxury.

It boasted coastal views like I had never seen before, taking us through unique Western Australian shrubbery and into the fresh seaside air and amazing views of clear blue waters - definitely a walk to remember, and one that is sure to rejuvenate even the most weary traveller.

