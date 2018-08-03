Thai vendors ignore ban on road stalls in Bangkok backpacker street

In Bangkok's bustling backpacker district of Khao San Road, it was business as usual for hundreds of street vendors, who ignored a ban on Wednesday on all commercial activity on its sidewalks.

For decades, it has been filled with food hawkers, shops and stalls selling bags, wigs and hippy-era clothing, surrounded by bars, restaurants, tattoo parlours and cheap hostels.

The vendors were ordered to move to a smaller space on the road where stalls can operate only between 6pm and midnight, part of a move to "create order and return the footpath to the people", Bangkok's City Hall said.

Officials were sent down to Khao San Road, taking down names and photographs of stalls resisting the new rules.

Representatives of the vendors on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to intervene.