Thrilling travels

INSIGHT VACATIONS

Journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles on the nine-day "Best Of California" guided holiday.

For a special departure on Oct 18, the international travel company is offering senior citizens aged 60 years and above savings of $1,000 a person at $3,547 (based on twin sharing and excluding airfare), for bookings before Aug 11.

During the trip, admire the granite rock formations in Yosemite National Park with an overnight stay inside the park, indulge in wine tastings in Sonoma, California's wine country, and enjoy the drive past the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Furthermore, you get to stay at specially curated hotels such as Westin St. Francis, Monterey Plaza Hotel and many more.

ANDBEYOND

Embark on a real-life Lion King journey filled with captivating characters and expansive landscapes as seen in the Disney movie classic.

Expect a thrilling privately guided 10-day family adventure as the conservation-led luxury experiential travel company takes you from Kenya's legendary Masai Mara to Tanzania's renowned Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater on the tailor-made Meet The Powerful Kings Of The Jungle itinerary (from US$17,750, or S$24,129, for each adult sharing).

This is the animated world in all its cinematic glory come to life - complete with sightings of warthogs, hyena, wildebeest migration herds, baboons, zebra, giraffe, elephant, red-billed hornbills, and holding centre stage, Africa's ever-magnificent wild lions.

What is more, you not only get to take part in lion conservation experiences such as the KopeLion project, a donation is also made to the Lion Recovery Fund for every tour sold.

THE SANYA EDITION

Located on China's super-luxe Hainan Island, the hotel offers the ultimate family getaway.

It is home to award-winning kids club Playland and will also host the Artemis Summer Camp, an art-based summer camp running from tomorrow to Aug 21 that promises to nurture children's creativity with a programme of activities including watercolour, clay and painting workshops.

The Sanya Edition also has a full miniature immersive village for children, family swimming pools, a miniature train to transport little guests, bumper cars and an interactive zone.

Room rates inclusive of Playland and the Artemis Summer Camp are from US$436 (for a two-night stay for a family of three).

AVIS SINGAPORE

The international premium car rental brand has launched a car rental sale throughout August in Singapore to celebrate National Day and Hari Raya Haji.

Travellers can drive to visit their families over the long weekend and find the best spots to watch the National Day fireworks, or go on exciting road trips to beautiful destinations in Malaysia such as Ipoh and Cameron Highlands.

Book online (www.avis.com.sg/national-day-hari-raya-haji-deal.php) from now till July 31 and enjoy savings of up to 20 per cent.

Vehicles need to be picked up from Singapore with a minimum of three days' rental between Aug 1 and Aug 31.