Time for a getaway

DREAM CRUISES

The Asian luxury cruise line has invited legendary National Geographic photographer Michael Yamashita on the Explorer Dream for the enrichment programme, Explore Through The Lens.

During the 21-night voyage from Shanghai to Sydney on Oct 6 to 27, passengers can take part in complimentary enrichment talks and hands-on travel photography workshops in the form of shore excursions with Yamashita (from HK$980, or S$170, a person), offering the opportunity to hone their photo-taking skills with him at scenic destinations including Hong Kong, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore, Jakarta, Bali, Darwin, Cairns and Gladstone.

Dream Cruises is also commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing with Dr Leroy Chiao, former astronaut and International Space Station commander.

There will be an Astronaut Camp at Sea enrichment programme taking place on Explorer Dream from July 24 to Aug 7 (from $765 a person) and World Dream from Aug 9 to 24 (from $300 a person).

The curated space talks will feature Dr Chiao sharing his personal stories, experiences and observations from his time with Nasa, having completed four space missions.

Guests will also have the chance to design, build and launch rockets, create a solar system art project and build their own lunar probes with the LCross Design Challenge.

CLUB MED CHERATING BEACH

Be close to nature with adrenalinecharged outdoor activities and embark on an Adventure Into The Wild at the Pahang resort in Malaysia from July 13 to Aug 2.

Guests can attend yoga sessions curated by Lululemon ambassadors Sheranne Wong, co-founder of The Locomotive Co, and Brandon Chong, co-founder and managing director of Instiinct Studios; go for a Bath Soap Workshop helmed by Lush; or challenge yourself with a range of activities such as rockclimbing, tree top walking or kayaking.

Prices start from $444 a person with a minimum booking of two nights.

ONYX HOSPITALITY GROUP

The Thai hotel management company’s new hotel, OZO Phuket, is situated in the heart of Kata town, within walking distance to shops, the night market, dining options, nearby attractions and Kata Beach, one of Phuket’s best surfing beaches.

It is celebrating its official opening with a special introductory rate starting at 1,600 baht (S$70) a room a night and 1,950 baht a room a night with buffet breakfast at the hotel’s restaurant Eat, for bookings made by Aug 31 for stays until Oct 31.

TRAFALGAR

The travel company’s September Sale allows you to enjoy savings of up to 15 per cent for a trip to Europe for bookings made before June 30.

One such offering is the 10-day Great Italian Cities itinerary. Enjoy an exclusive Be My Guest dinner with Count Miari Fulcis on his 15thcentury estate in Tuscany. It costs US$2,912 (S$3,950) a person after discount for departures on Sept 6, 13 and 20, based on twin sharing.

The 15-day Best of Finland, Russia and the Baltic States itinerary has sightseeing tours of St Petersburg, Moscow, Minsk, Vilnius, Riga, Tallinn and Helsinki. Prices start from US$3,528 a person for Sept 29 departure, based on twin sharing.