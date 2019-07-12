Time for a getaway

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

For its 50th anniversary celebrations, the US-based cruise line's new Stop Wondering, Start Wandering campaign offers attractive deals.

The second guest sails at only $50, children aged 11 and below sail for free, and HSBC credit card holders can enjoy an additional five per cent discount on their cruises. Terms and conditions apply.

Choose from Voyager of the Seas' seven sailings from Oct 21 from Singapore, ranging from three to five nights to ports such as Phuket, Melaka, Penang and Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang).

Quantum of the Seas will be offering 34 sailings over six months starting from Nov 16, also from Singapore. Itineraries include four-night cruises to Phuket and Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), five-night cruises to Phuket, Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) and Penang and a seven-night cruise to Bangkok (Laem Chabang) - with an overnight - and Ho Chi Minh City.

Find out more at Royal Caribbean's roadshow at Raffles City Shopping Centre Level 1 till July 16, 10am to 10pm.

M1

With more than half of M1 Data Passport users being millennials, it is clear that they can no longer live without data, even when they are travelling overseas.

According to statistics, the number of M1 Data Passport users has grown nine times over a period of three years while overseas data usage grew three times during the same period.

According to the local telco, a deeper analysis showed Singaporeans stay connected through e-mails and communication apps even while travelling.

To cater to this trend, one can now enjoy hassle-free roaming with M1 Data Passport when they travel with their local data bundle from just $10 a month per destination.

COSTSAVER

Book before July 21 and save up to US$250 (S$340) a person for trips to Europe and Britain with the sister brand of Trafalgar, offering free and easy guided holidays.

What's more, solo travellers can save with shared rooming (same gender traveller will be matched by Costsaver), so there are no additional surcharges.

For first-time visitors to Europe, consider the eight-day London to Rome Highlights trip (from US$1,350). City sightseeing is included for Paris, Lucerne, Florence and Rome, and a cruise by private boat in Venice to see the iconic Doge's Palace and St Mark's Basilica.

For those seeking to discover Northern Europe in summer, the 14-day Cossack Explorer trip (from US$2,245) will journey through Scandinavia, Belarus and Poland with a visit to Russia's cities of St Petersburg and Moscow, inclusive of an overnight two-berth mini-cruise from Sweden to Finland.

Prices are after discount, based on twin sharing and excludes airfare.

THE LEGIAN SEMINYAK, BALI

This month, the hotel invites guests to join exclusive fitness masterclasses hosted by Technogym master trainer and former professional rugby player Warren Warner.

Group classes will be available to book between July 17 and 20, comprising strength and conditioning work.

Guests can also indulge in Balinese massages at the Wellness by The Legian spa.

Rates for the Technogym Fitness Retreat start from US$496 a night on a B&B basis and include complimentary participation in group fitness programmes and US$100 resort credit per stay, for a minimum two-night stay.