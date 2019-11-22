Time for a getaway

ANGSANA AND BANYAN TREE LANG CO

The two resorts in the central coast province of Thua Thien-Hue in Vietnam promise their guests a magical festive season starting from Dec 15, whether it is a thrilling golf break or a peaceful tranquil getaway, via a series of exceptional culinary and evening activities.

For those seeking bespoke and intimate dining experiences, gastronomic barbecues are offered in the comfort of the private villas with a team of dedicated chefs. A 24-hour advance booking is required for this Christmas Private BBQ (From Dec 19 to 31, 11am to 10pm).

Angsana and Banyan Tree Lang Co's restaurants, Market Place and The Water Court, present the best festive cuisine at their Christmas Eve dinner buffet (from 1.4 million dong, or S$82, a person; and 2.8 million dong a person respectively), along with the heartwarming strains of Christmas carollers from 6pm to 10pm.

On Dec 25, award-winning hilltop restaurant Saffron will be serving a Christmas Day Brunch (from 1.7 million dong a person), where diners have the chance to discover the delicate flavours of Thailand.

The last day of 2019 will be one to remember with the New Year's Eve Buffet Dinner where guests can indulge in world-class culinary delights at Market Place and The Water Court (from 1.8 milliondong a person and 2.8 million dong a person respectively).

COSTSAVER

The sister brand of Trafalgar offering free and easy guided holidays has announced six new trips for the 2020 season, covering Egypt, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Turkey and the Baltics.

The fun itineraries include the nine-day Footsteps of the Pharaohs (from US$1,750, or S$2,400), the seven-day Picturesque Portugal (from US$995), seven-day Majestic Scotland (from US$1,075) and 10-day Essence of Italy (from US$1,550).

Book 2020 Costsaver summer trips before Dec 15 to enjoy fares from $788 with Qatar Airways to Europe and Britain (excluding the Baltics and Balkans).

QATAR AIRWAYS

From now until Dec 21, log on to qatarairways.com/QatarLive to check out the airline's special offers on economy and business class flights for those visiting Doha. The offers are to promote Qatar Live, a series of music concerts and festivals taking place in the capital from Dec 5 to 19.

Packages and stopovers covering hotels and transfers are available through Discover Qatar.

The events have been organised to align with the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup in Qatar (Nov 26 to Dec 8) and the Fifa Club World Cup in Qatar (Dec 11 to 21) to provide world-class entertainment. Pop acts including Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Maluma are set to perform in Doha between Dec 13 and 19 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

LUX* RESORTS

Celebrate the holidays with festive programmes at the hospitality group's Mauritius resorts from Dec 22 to Jan 3. Lux* Belle Mare Resort & Villas (from US$1,400 a night/half board for twin sharing) will ensure you have a fun and memorable time.

Look forward to Christmas magic shows, chocolate workshops, undersea photo shoots and more.

At Lux* Grand Gaube Resort & Villas (from US$1,045 a night/half board for twin sharing), travel to nearby village Melville to understand the local culture.

End 2019 in style at the New Year's Eve: The Great Gatsby Evening. You can dance your way into 2020 in 1920s outfits.