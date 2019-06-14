Time to take a terrific trip

YTL HOTELS / THE MAJESTIC MALACCA

The Majestic Malacca is celebrating the uniquely Kristang event of San Pedro with its very own rendition - San Pedro's Night.

Kicking off for one night only on June 29, San Pedro's Night promises to be filled with lively acts of folk dance, music and delicious Kristang cuisine.

It is a homage to St Peter, the patron saint of fishermen, and Festa San Pedro (the Feast of Saint Peter) is celebrated by the Kristang community in Malacca.

San Pedro's Night is priced at RM638 (S$210) nett, inclusive of San Pedro's Night dinner for two, a 50-minute San Pedro-inspired spa treatment for one, and breakfast and accommodation for two in a Deluxe Room.

Alternatively, guests may also opt to go for dinner only by purchasing tickets priced at RM180 nett per person.

REGENT SEVEN SEAS CRUISES

The newest Regent Seven Seas Cruises liner, the Seven Seas Splendor, will offer innovative culinary experiences appealing to all the senses when she sets sail in February 2020.

At the heart of the ship is Compass Rose, the largest specialty restaurant on board. Guests will be treated to dishes such as Chateaubriand with a red wine grain mustard sauce or the Malaysian-style braised beef short rib with curry sauce and jasmine rice.

Also on board is the Pacific Rim restaurant, which features intricate architectural details, bringing to life rich culinary traditions with a diverse array of Pan-Asian dishes, like dry ice sashimi and a re-imagined duck spring roll.

Guests can look forward to more offerings in La Veranda (serves breakfast and lunch) and Sette Mari at La Veranda (serves dinner), French restaurant Chartreuse, luxury dining house Prime 7, cafe Coffee Connection, and casual al fresco dining at Pool Grill.

Prices start at US$5,469 (S$7,470) per person for the Miami itinerary on the Seven Seas Explorer, setting sail on Feb 11, 2020.

SCOTT DUNN

Luxury tour operator Scott Dunn has unveiled brand new journeys to the Middle East for a culturally fulfilling vacation.

One of the offerings is a seven-night Essential Egypt itinerary from $5,500 per person including selected experiences such as a curated bespoke cruise which snakes along the Nile and passes the riverbank's iconic ancient ruins, charting Egypt's history.

Visitors can also choose the nine-night Essential Jordan itinerary from $6,900 per person, exploring the country with an introduction to the ancient Bedouin culture and timeless, vast landscapes. Jordan is home to four Unesco World Heritage Sites.

The Holy Land hosts some of the world's most important historical and religious sites, with diverse landscapes as a backdrop. Guests will be immersed in the melting pot where Judaism, Christianity and Islam intertwine.

Scott Dunn's Week In Israel, from $8,400 per person for a seven-night stay, also takes travellers to Bethlehem, believed to be the birthplace of Jesus.

Those who want it all can go for a 15-night Grand Tour itinerary of Egypt, Jordan & Israel, from $15,600 per person.

NEXT HOTELS & RESORTS

Take advantage of Next Hotels & Resorts' 72-hour Book Direct sale and save up to 40 per cent across its Next, Sage, Country Comfort and Chifley brands, as well as Kiridara Luang Prabang Laos, Riva Arun Bangkok and Riva Surya Bangkok.

Next Hotels & Resorts Member bookings made from June 17-19 for stays from June 17, 2019, to June 16, 2020, are eligible for this promotion, subject to availability at the time of booking.

Members who book directly on www.nexthotels.com will enjoy additional exclusive perks, including midday check-out and free lounge access (applicable to Next Hotel Brisbane only).

Sign up to be a member to get pre-sale access and member exclusive offers.

If you are planning to visit Queensland, Next Hotel Brisbane is located on Queen Street Mall in the heart of the Central Business District. The hotel overlooks a shopper's paradise and provides easy access to everything the lively city of Brisbane has to offer. Room rates start from A$135 (S$127) a night.

Those heading for Perth can stay at the Sage Hotel West Perth, which is located on the trendy Hay Street; mere minutes from Kings Park.

Room rates start from A$115 per night.

For both the hotels, Next Hotels & Resorts members enjoy up to 20 per cent off on their stay.

ANDBEYOND

As part of the Ocean Without Borders initiative, andBeyond, a luxury experiential travel company, has designed a set-departure journey (from Oct 9-14) that aims to offer an insight into marine conservation and community development activities.

Guests will stay in one of the andBeyond Vamizi villas, while being guided throughout by Oceans Without Boarders' Operations Manager, Dr Tessa Hempson.

The trip offers access to renowned conservationists and specialists, as well as an unparalleled and exclusive marine experience at Vamizi Island in Mozambique.

There will be opportunities to get involved with conservation activities or learn what it takes to be a qualified andBeyond dive instructor or a marine biologist.

Travellers can take a day trip to the private Rongui Island and enjoy the pristine beaches plus a host of activities; such as kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, snorkelling and exploring the island.

It costs US$10,775 (S$14,725)per person sharing, and includes a donation of US$1,500 to Oceans Without Borders.