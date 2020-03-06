Tokyo discouraging cherry blossom parties over virus fears

TOKYO: The Tokyo government urged residents on Wednesday to refrain from joining parties at parks during the cherry blossom season, in the latest disruption caused by concerns over the coronavirus epidemic.

The season, which is expected to start in mid-March, is anticipated by locals and tourists alike. It is traditionally celebrated with hanami - or viewing parties - in cherry blossom hot spots, with picnics organised beneath the trees.

The metropolitan government said such events have risks of spreading the virus, which has infected at least 300 people in Japan.

"It is expected to be crowded at parks and near rivers managed by the Tokyo government during the cherry blossom season," the government said in a statement. "Please refrain from joining parties that involve food and drinks in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infections."

They said walking to enjoy sakura, or cherry blossom, is fine, but advised people to wear masks if they are coughing.

The affected areas include famous parks in Ueno and Yoyogi and also Sumida River.

