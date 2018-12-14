Top tips to pack smart for trips

If you have to lug along heavy puffer jackets, consider purchasing inexpensive vacuum storage bags.

Holidays are fun but what about the packing that everyone whines about? Here are some space-saving tips to help you master the art of packing and get you all set for your next adventure

PLAN, PLAN, PLAN

Scan your itinerary and plan what you are going to wear each day to avoid taking more (or less) than what you need.

Your best bet? Basics that can be easily interchanged with one another so you get more mileage with each piece. No one will notice if you re-wear the same jeans twice.

ROLL, DON'T FOLD

Roll your clothes up into tight tubes and stack them up. Avoid bringing pieces that will crumple easily - go for knits, wool and cotton materials instead.

Pick clothes that are not too bulky, and slot your swimsuit, underwear, pyjamas and workout clothes in the leftover nooks and crannies.

USE VACUUM STORAGE BAGS

If you have to lug along heavy puffer jackets, consider purchasing inexpensive vacuum storage bags. Suck out the air and watch your jackets shrink into flat pancakes.

EVERY LITTLE SPACE MATTERS

Small gaps - like the insides of your shoes - can be used to store useful items such as socks, earphones, charging cords, a tiny box with accessories such as earrings and necklaces.

USE TRAVEL-SIZE SAMPLES

Start accumulating samples from promoters and use the miniature bottles for products such as shampoo, facial wash and body wash. Small contact lens cases can be used for lotions and creams. Just toss them when you are done.

OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE NEW

Instead of throwing away garments that are worn and have holes, keep them to wear as your travel pyjamas and ditch them at the end of the trip.

LEAVE EXTRA PAIRS OF SHOES BEHIND

While you may be tempted to pack extra pairs of shoes so you can snap more hipster-looking shots, leave those behind as you are only adding unnecessary weight to your luggage.

Keep to two pairs - a casual one for walking and a more formal set. If you are hiking, wear those bulky shoes to the airport.

This article first appeared on Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)