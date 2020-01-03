Top travels trends for 2020

Exploring lesser-known destinations will become more popular, and more travellers will focus on taking it slow.

As we enter not just a new year but a new decade, our travel needs, behaviours and wants continue to evolve.

Booking.com predicts that 2020 will be a year of travel exploration like never before, fuelled by technology as well as a growing sense of responsibility and deeper connection with the people and places we visit.

Drawing on its expertise as a leader in travel and technology, coupled with research among more than 22,000 travellers across 29 markets and insights from over 180 million verified guest reviews, here are the travel trends that are expected to come to life.

THE RISE OF THE "SECOND CITY" TRAVELLER

Second-city travel, meaning the exploration of lesser-known destinations in a bid to reduce over-tourism and protect the environment, will take a leap forward.

Expect to see companies respond to this demand by introducing functions that make it easier for travellers to identify second-city/neighbourhood destinations through understanding trip preferences and matching these with alternative or lesser-known destinations in their chosen country or region.

Likewise, increasing collaboration across the travel eco-system will see more awareness campaigns and infrastructure improvement drives to entice visitors to take the road less travelled.

TECH-SPECT THE UNEXPECTED

This year will see travellers put key aspects of their decision-making process even more firmly in the hands of technology.

It can be overwhelming to decide which corners of our incredible planet to visit or what excursions to choose, but inventive tech will be inspiring enabling us to overcome this hurdle with ease.

Smart, trusted tech-led recommendations will connect us to myriad new experiences that might not otherwise have crossed our path, while also saving time (as well as screen time) and enabling us to max out every minute of "now" on vacation.

Meeting that demand, 2020 will see even more applications of artificial intelligence offering tailored suggestions of destinations to visit, places to stay and things to do based on your current preferences, previous trips and key contextual factors such as weather and popularity.

SLO-MO IS THE NEW #FOMO

Instead of experiencing the constant fear of missing out (Fomo) and trying to speed through as much as possible, travel in 2020 will be all about taking it slow.

Take slower modes of transport to reduce environmental impact or take a longer route to experience more of the journey itself.

Types of transport that play into our desire to take the pace down a notch will also come into their own - from peddle bikes to trams, sleds and boats, as well as our own two feet.

DISCOVERING THE "ALL-AMUSIVE" ESCAPE

A fast-paced world means that most of us are often time-poor - a notion that does not start or stop with vacations.

Travellers will want to be as time-efficient as possible on vacation, so instead of settling into one theme for the entire vacation, 2020 will see a rise in travellers exploring the "all-amusive", by visiting destinations that offer an array of enriching experiences and attractions.

Recognising this, expect to see the industry continue to make it even easier for travellers by curating itineraries full of variety, deals and routes to allow them to get the most out of these all-amusive destinations.

PETS IN THE PRIORITY LANE

The year of 2020 looks set to herald a new era in pet-centric vacations, as travellers start putting the needs of their beloved pets before their own when it comes to selecting where to go, where to stay and what to do.

Reflecting this trend, accommodations around the world will continue to look for innovative ways to up the ante when it comes to pet-tailored offerings and amenities, such as complementary dog day beds, pet spas, dedicated room service menus and even specially-designed pet restaurants.

MAKING GREAT MEMORIES WITH "GRAND" GETAWAYS

More grandparents will be taking epic vacations with just their grandchildren, leaving the middle generation behind.

Pair that with the fact that today's older generation is healthier, more adventurous and more keen to stay young and active than ever before, and we will see "grand" vacations that offer an array of active experiences for both generations to take part in becoming even more popular this year.

RACE TO THE RESERVATION

Travellers will put culinary ambitions at the forefront of their travel decision-making, and the race to snag that all important restaurant reservation is on.

For many, where and when they travel will start with - and depend on - whether they can reserve a table to enjoy highly coveted cuisine, in many cases at places whose waiting lists stretch months long.

And with appetites whetted by an abundance of social media content and recommendations, it won't just be the big-name restaurants at which travellers are desperate to nab a seat.

Hidden gems - places which have long been favourites among the locals and offer sought-after home-grown flavours, sometimes well off the beaten track - are the ones most likely to tickle the taste buds of travellers looking for local gastronomic experiences.

FAST TRACK TO LONG-TERM TRAVEL

As retirement looks set to become less and less about reaching a certain age and leaving the workforce, and with increasing numbers actively planning to retire earlier, we will see this moment become surprisingly synonymous with "adventure travel planning".

With retirement and travelling going hand in hand for so many different age groups, expect to see products that help travellers kick-start the planning process through "retirement travel" saving pots, allowing travellers to put money aside that will go towards the longest vacation of their lives.