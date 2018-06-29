Top whale-watching spots in Sydney and elsewhere in New South Wales

SYDNEY

You do not need to leave the city to get a good look at a whale.

These giants of the deep cruise close to the coast and have even been known to pop up inside Sydney Harbour.

There are lots of excellent vantage points, from popular beach lookouts to hidden bush trails, or you can get right in the thick of the action on a boat cruise.

Cape Solander

Inside the Kamay Botany Bay National Park to the south of the city, Cape Solander is a top whale-watching spot.

There is a covered platform and a large information board with whale facts. If you want to put your whale watching to good use, you can join the Cape Solander Whale Migration Study as a volunteer and track their numbers along the coast.

Barrenjoey Headland

At the other edge of the city, Barrenjoey Headland at Palm Beach is where the whales wave farewell to Sydney before continuing on up the coast.

Hike up to the lighthouse, about 100m above sea level for sweeping views along the coast - and keep your eyes peeled for the telltale burst of spray.

North Head

A 30-minute walk from Manly are the untouched bushland and heath-covered cliffs of North Head. The whole sanctuary is so peaceful and pristine that it is hard to believe you are so close to the city.

There are incredible views across the harbour and out into the unending swell of the Pacific Ocean, with regular whale sightings during the season.

Shark Island

Curious whales often make their way into the calmer waters of the harbour itself. Catch the ferry out to Shark Island, just offshore from Rose Bay, for a 360-degree view of the surrounding waters.

There are plenty of grassy areas and picnic tables to set up camp while you wait for the aquatic acrobatics to begin.

On the water

Whale-watching boats leave from Circular Quay, Darling Harbour and Manly every day during the season. A cruise will take you right out into the whale's environment, tracking the pods as they move along the coast.

Boats range from fast and nimble speedboats to larger ferry-style vessels that have extras like bathrooms and kiosks inside.

Top operators include Captain Cook Cruises, Fantasea, Bass & Flinders Cruises, Oz Whale Watching and Manly Ocean Adventures.

NEW SOUTH WALES

From late autumn to early spring, the waters of the New South Wales coast burst with life as thousands of whales migrate north from the cold Southern Ocean to feed and breed in the warmth of the Pacific.

The Humpback Highway runs right alongside the New South Wales coast and each year more than 30,000 whales make their annual migration from Antarctica to the Pacific (and back again). Nature lovers can watch the show from numerous scenic coastal lookouts and walking tracks.

Byron Bay

Spot whales from Cape Byron, Australia's most easterly point and on small cruise tours such as Byron Bay Whale Watching and Blue Bay Whale Watching.

For an even better view, Go Sea Kayak Byron Bay and Cape Byron Kayaks will take you out on the water to observe the much-loved mammals up close.

Port Stephens

Grab your binoculars and head for Tomaree Head, Barry Park at Fingal Bay, Fishermans Beach, Birubi Point and Stockton Beach north of Newcastle.

At nearby Boat Harbour North Headland, whale sightings are almost guaranteed.

Port Macquarie

The second most easterly point in New South Wales, its 9km Coastal Walk connects Town and Lighthouse beaches and is dotted with frequent vantage points which are close to perfect for whale spotting.

Cruise on Port Jet Cruise Adventures' Wave Rider, one of the fastest commercial whale-watching boats around, or get a bird's eye view with Port Macquarie Seaplanes.

Jervis Bay

This is halfway along the whales' 4,000km migration route. They often stop here to rest and play with newborn calves.

Jervis Bay Wild will get you close to the action, or head for Penguin Head at Culburra, Caves Beach or the viewing platform in Booderee National Park to watch from the shore.

Lake Macquarie

The whole area is a prime whale-watching location, where you can combine ocean views with a bushwalk on the Caves Beach Walk, which links Caves Beach and secluded Pinny Beach in the Wallarah National Park.

Redhead Bluff, a red rocky headland, also offers views that stretch across the ocean and south over Nine Mile Beach towards Blacksmiths and Swansea.