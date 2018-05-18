Tour SIA’s new suites, enjoy new show at HK Disneyland

SINGAPORE AIRLINES

The local carrier will be showcasing its new A380 Suites and Business Class as well as the new 787-10 Dreamliner Business Class on two customised trucks across various locations this month.

It will be open for public viewing from tomorrow to May 30, noon to 8pm (weekdays and public holidays) and 11am to 10pm (weekends).

Venues include VivoCity (tomorrow to May 21), Ocean Financial Centre (May 22 and 23), Tanjong Pagar Centre (May 24 and 25), Ion Orchard (May 26 and 27), Fusionopolis (May 28) and Suntec City (May 29 and 30).

Visitors stand to walk away with Singapore Airlines collectibles in a Spin & Win and a chance to win a pair of A380 Business Class tickets to Sydney and a pair of Dreamliner 787-10 Business Class tickets to Osaka.

From tomorrow to May 30, apply for the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card at the roadshow to receive an exclusive Singapore Airlines umbrella and CapitaVouchers worth $50 upon the first spend on the card.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE AIRLINES

QANTAS AND TOURISM AND EVENTS QUEENSLAND

PHOTOS: QANTAS

Australian airline Qantas and Tourism and Events Queensland have launched the #WheresMike campaign to provide travellers with information about the unique experiences and destinations in Queensland.

Starting this week, a new video featuring Qantas cabin crew member Mike and his adventures in Queensland will be unveiled weekly on the Qantas Facebook page and microsite.

From now to June 7, viewers can also win a pair of economy class tickets to Queensland by participating in quizzes found at the end of every video and book their own #WheresMike adventures at a discounted price from now to May 31.

Destinations include Brisbane ($555), Tangalooma ($555), Cairns ($850) or Hamilton Island ($780).

BINTAN LAGOON RESORT

PHOTOS: BINTAN LAGOON RESORT

Enjoy a perfect retreat from stressful city living at Bintan Lagoon Resort with its wallet-friendly Rejuvenate Package for a minimum of two people.

It includes a two-day one-night stay at a deluxe sea facing room, a two-way ferry service from Singapore to Bintan, a 135-minute wellness spa treatment comprising foot wash, body scrub, body massage and body mask, as well as discounts off specific recreational land and sea activities.

Packages for a weekday stay cost 2,150,000 rupiah (S$205) a person while a weekend stay costs 2,300,000 rupiah.

AIRASIA

PHOTOS: AIRASIA

After just 16 years, the Malaysian budget airline is celebrating the milestone of flying over half a billion guests to over 130 destinations. It was named World's Leading Low-Cost Airline for the fifth consecutive year at the 2017 World Travel Awards.

The 500 millionth passenger, 34-year-old Panut Oprasertsawat, took AirAsia over the half a billion mark when he flew from Phuket to Bangkok on March 18.

The company will bring its #halfabillion celebration to selected destinations across the region, while guests will be able to view a personalised video of their journey with AirAsia when they log on to halfabillion.airasia.com

HONG KONG DISNEYLAND RESORT

PHOTOS: HONG KONG DISNEYLAND RESORT

Have fun at the Carnivale Of Stars at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort this summer.

The new stage show, Moana: A Homecoming Celebration, will be launched on May 25 in an entirely new exotic outdoor venue, Jungle Junction, in Adventureland.

The titular heroine from the hit Disney animated film Moana will invite guests to join her adventure in a 20min live show rich with inspirational music, dance, puppetry and immersive storytelling.

New experiences are also set to be launched in Adventureland at Karibuni Marketplace, where guests can win exclusive souvenirs and meet beloved Disney characters including Lilo and Stitch, Princess Jasmine and Genie from Aladdin.

Other highlights include a new We Love Mickey! Projection Show and the first Pixar Water Play Street Party from June 21 where guests can meet characters from The Incredibles, Toy Story and more.

Singapore guests can also enjoy new hotel services, the luggage valet service and discounts.