Tourists flock to Windsor in royal wedding fever

Under the shadow of Windsor Castle, Ms Bianca Louzado picked out a purple scarf adorned with pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and two royal wedding baseball caps.

"We are huge fans," said the Indian make-up artist, as she passed one of the hats to her 10-year-old son.

She flew over from Mumbai with her family to watch the Prince and Markle wed on Saturday and has come to the castle to pick up some souvenirs ahead of time.

Across the road, Ms Carole Ferguson, a 63-year-old executive assistant from California, soaks up the sun outside a cafe as she plans how to get the best view when the newlyweds tour Windsor in their carriage after the wedding.

More than 100,000 people are expected for the event, and even though she is staying in town - changing hotels several times to get the best rates - Ms Ferguson and her partner Carl are preparing for an early start.

"This is going to be the last royal wedding for a while so we have got to do it," she said.

Windsor is a major tourist draw all year around, and many of those visiting this week planned their trips months before the wedding was announced.

"It does not interest me, we are just here on holiday," said Mr Martin Kirchner, a 48-year-old engineer from Germany.

"But it is interesting to see all the TV teams," he said, watching with bemusement as camera crews took turns to interview a woman wearing a fake purple and gold crown.

Many locals also noted the transformation of their town, as US network anchors present to cameras on every pavement, while heavily armed police officers walk the streets.