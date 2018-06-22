Travel bites

BANYAN TREE BINTAN

From tomorrow to June 29, Banyan Tree Bintan presents its second edition of Taste of Thailand, a week-long Thai gastronomic experience at its signature Saffron Restaurant.

It guest stars chef Porntip Eumanan, the Thai chef de cuisine from Banyan Tree Bangkok, who will serve up a bona fide Thai culinary affair. As part of this event, chef Porntip has curated a selection of modern yet authentic Thai cuisine.

Diners can choose between the four-course or six-course menu, and opt for wine pairings with their courses. Food aficionados can also participate in cooking demonstrations with lunch, hosted by chef Porntip, at 400,000++ rupiah (S$39) per person.

For a light meal, the four-course menu features spicy duck salad, Tom Yum Goong, southern Thai-style braised beef Massaman curry and desserts like taro and pandan ice cream. It costs 900,000++ rupiah with wine pairing and 600,000++ rupiah without.

The six-course menu offers a wider culinary range with dishes like spicy beef soup, roast duck, red curry grilled seabass and mango creme brulee together with lychee ice cream and fresh fruits. It costs 1,200,000++ rupiah with wine pairing and 800,000++ rupiah without.

PHOTO: SILKS CLUB SUMMER OFFERS

SILKS CLUB KAOHSIUNG

The Taiwan boutique hotel has released limited-time summer promotional rates on their rooms and food and beverage offerings, including cuisine by Michelin group UKAI.

Opt for either a one-night ($362 to $541 on weekdays or $407 to $586 on weekends) or two-night stay ($710 to $889 on weekdays or $755 to $934 on weekends).

Guided tours - depending on availability - can be added as an option for guests while they are staying at Silks Club.

Included are its extraordinary art collections, from the 4D kinetic installation consisting of 168 metal spheres created by ART+COM to the bespoke pieces found on every floor and corridor and in all guest rooms.

Bookings are open now and are valid for stays from June 29 to Aug 31.

PHOTO: SUVRETTA HOUSE ST MORITZ

SUVRETTA HOUSE

Located in Switzerland's beautiful Upper Engadine Valley, the 'Grand Dame' of the mountains reopens its doors for the summer on June 29.

Nature enthusiasts can visit the beautiful lakes of the Upper-Engadine Valley, as Suvretta House is just moments away from the magnificent Lake Silvaplana, which is excellent for water sports like sailing or windsurfing.

The more adventurous can also explore its 580km of hiking trails, ranging from leisurely panoramic walks to more demanding mountain climbing tours.

Every Wednesday, from July 4 to Aug 29, hotel guests are invited to partake in a picnic, which serves traditional Swiss fare and grilled dishes on the mountain.

From June 29 to Sept 9, summer rates at Suvretta House start from 290 Swiss Francs ($395) for a single room, or from 410 Swiss Francs for a double room, per night, on a half-board basis (inclusive of daily breakfast and four-course dinner at the Grand Restaurant).