Travel bites

DREAM CRUISES

For its Winter Itineraries, the cruise line is adding exclusive concerts to its performance repertoire.

Expect Mandopop showcases on board Genting Dream by Taiwanese singer A-Lin (right, Aug 26 to 31 on the five-night Penang-Langkawi-Phuket cruise, from $799) and Taiwanese rock duo Power Station (above, Nov 7 to 9 on the two-night Kuala Lumpur cruise, from $499).

Until July 31, guests can enjoy the Great Singapore Sail promotion where the second person cruises at $8 for the two-night KL, three-night Phuket and all five-night itineraries. Citibank card members will also enjoy a free upgrade from Oceanview to Balcony Stateroom.

Genting Dream will also host the first Cosfest at sea to Phuket from Sept 16 to 19 ($700 to $1,100) and a Mid-Autumn party at sea to Phuket from Sept 23 to 26 ($700 to $1,100).

QATAR AIRWAYS

Qatar's national carrier has launched its Oryx Kids Club On-Board Children's Programme, offering an enhanced experience for young travellers by providing them with specially designed plush toys, activity packs and meal boxes featuring their favourite superheroes from the Oryx Kids Club, which the airline introduced in March .

Children travelling on long-haul and ultra long-haul routes may now enjoy their flight with the company of Orry and Orah the Oryx and their friends Kamil the camel, Faaiz the falcon and Farrah the desert fox.

The programme will extend to short- and medium-haul routes from Sept 1.

BANYAN TREE KUALA LUMPUR

Situated in the centre of the city's Golden Triangle and occupying the top seven floors of the Banyan Tree Signatures Pavilion Kuala Lumpur building, the recently opened urban resort has an opening celebration offer, in which introductory rates start from RM828 ($279) a night from now until Sept 30.

Guests will enjoy daily breakfast for two, two complimentary sunset mocktails at Vertigo, the highest hotel rooftop bar in Kuala Lumpur on the 59th floor, and a RM150 Banyan Tree Spa credit per stay for either a spa massage or a spa treatment package.

REVIVO WELLNESS RESORT

Enjoy cleanse and detox weekend retreats at this new luxury resort in Nusa Dua, Bali.

Taking place every weekend this month and next, guests can choose from either a one-day - US$45 (S$61) - or two-day (US$80) retreat.

The cleanse and detox programme includes a yoga, pilates or meditation class, followed by a nutritious detox lunch at Nutrio restaurant.

All guests will receive complimentary transfers to and from Seminyak, and the Garden Suite is available for a special price of US$350 a night.