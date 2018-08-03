Travel bites

CTC TRAVEL

Explore the US with the travel agency's 10D7N Eastern USA Delights package (from $958 per person).

New York City, Philadelphia, Washington DC and Boston are part of the itinerary.

Highlights include the Empire State Building (above), Niagara Falls and a sightseeing cruise tour on the Hudson River.

Shopaholics can visit the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets to check out leading brands.

The booking period is from now till Dec 30 for travel until March next year. Visit www.ctc.com.sg for more information.

CTC Travel will also be at Travel Revolution 2018, today to Sunday, at Marina Bay Sands Expo Halls A and B.

TRAFALGAR TOURS

To commemorate Nurses Day, the UK-based tour operator is offering nurses in Singapore an exclusive deal for their Europe holidays.

From now to Aug 19, nurses get 50 per cent off the second guest for trips featured in Trafalgar's 2019 First Look Europe & Britain collection, from US$1,395 (S$1,900) per person.

Stay at Schloss Leopoldskron (above) in Salzburg, where many iconic scenes were shot for The Sound Of Music, or have dinner at a 17th-century farmhouse in Loire Valley with descendants of French nobility.

To book, head for Travel Revolution 2018, or the Natas Travel Fair 2018 at Singapore Expo Halls 3 and 4 from Aug 17 to 19.

CLUB MED

The French company specialising in all-inclusive holidays has launched its Travel Fair Specials for its sun and snow destinations ahead of Travel Revolution 2018 and the Natas Travel Fair 2018.

Vacationers who book their getaways by Aug 19 will be able to enjoy up to 45 per cent off and up to $400 off their travel packages ($370 to $2,860 for adults and $225 to $2,290 for children) across 13 of Club Med's key resorts, including the exotic Finolhu Villas in the Maldives and the newly-renovated Sahoro Hokkaido resort in Japan (above).

COSTA SMERALDA

Celebrate summer on the coast of Sardinia, Italy, as the Luxury Collection Hotels Cala di Volpe, Romazzino and Pitrizza are holding a series of exclusive events at new venues.

At Hotel Cala di Volpe (above), US pop-rock band One Republic will be staging a poolside concert on Aug 13, where guests can enjoy the cuisine of executive chef Maurizio Locatelli and pastry chef Manuel Arcadu.

Hotel Pitrizza and Hotel Romazzino will celebrate the mid-summer nights with cocktails and live music, sealed with spectacular fireworks, on Aug 14 and 15.

Prices range from 765 euros (S$1,200) to 1,900 euros per night.