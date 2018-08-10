Travel bites

NATAS HOLIDAYS 2018

Singapore's largest travel fair, by the National Association Of Travel Agents Singapore, is back from Aug 17 to 19, promising to bring you offers from more than 90 exhibitors with a vast selection of travel choices including tour packages, customised tours, cruises and many more.

With every $500 spent, you stand a chance to win attractive prizes in the Natas Grand Draw, with the top prize being a pair of Premium Economy Class tickets on Singapore Airlines to Los Angeles, New York or San Francisco. Other highlights include a food trail through Adelaide (2pm), a Winter Wonderland Hokkaido show (2.30pm) and a dance performance by Taiwan's Zero Four Dance Crew, the winners of Asian Battleground 2017 (6pm on Aug 17, 5pm and 7pm on Aug 18 and 5pm on Aug 19).

Natas Holidays 2018 will be held at Singapore Expo Halls 3 and 4, 10am to 9.30pm. Admission is free.

AIR NEW ZEALAND

The carrier has beaten other leading airlines to win the Best Premium Economy Class and Best Premium Economy Seat at the recent Skytrax World Airline Awards.

In Premium Economy (above, from $2,408 till Aug 23), passengers can enjoy roomy leather seats, with generous armrests, a leg rest and extendable foot support. They can even adjust the armchairs to recline more and provide maximum stretch-out and comfort.

This year, Air New Zealand introduced the Economy Skycouch Infant Harness, Belt and Pod, allowing infants to remain lying down throughout the cruise phase of the flight.

CONTIKI HOLIDAYS

The UK-based company for millennial group travel is offering Christmas and New Year-themed holidays and ski trips to Europe featuring an incredible range of 42 unique trips across 22 countries.

This includes a four-night Ski Austria Weekender from US$415 (S$566) and a three-day Mini Ski Austria (US$299).

Those interested in Contiki's winter trips can enjoy a complimentary lunch at a social travel mixer held at JustCo@Marina One East Tower on Aug 15 at noon. Register online at bit.ly/ContikiSocialTravel by Aug 13.

AIRASIA

The low-cost airline is now allowing its BIG members to enjoy exclusive travel perks.

These include instant member discounts for all flights, a seamless one-click payment with BigClick, using AirAsia BIG Points to pay for flights and add-ons such as meals and checked baggage, a Low-Fare Finder feature to search for the lowest all-in fares, as well as a 'My Bookings' feature to easily manage upcoming flights and add-on purchases.

To register as an AirAsia BIG member for free, visit www.airasia.com.