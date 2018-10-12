Travel bites

DESARU COAST

Malaysia's premium integrated resort will be introducing its latest developments - set to be unveiled in the last quarter of this year - at leading travel trade show Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) Asia 2018 (booth C14) from Oct 17 to 19 at Marina Bay Sands.

They include the Desaru Coast Conference Centre, a fully-equipped multi-purpose venue with a banquet area and exhibition space that can host up to 1,000 participants, as well as luxury hotels and resorts like the Westin Desaru Coast Resort, One&Only Desaru Coast and Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villa.

Currently available at Desaru Coast is the recently-opened Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast, which is also home to the largest Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club in the region.

Then there's anchor attraction Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark, featuring five zones of about 20 wet and dry slides and rides, one of the largest wave pools in the world and the first water coaster in the region.

Easily accessible through land, air and sea, Desaru Coast has also successfully seen the opening of the Els Club Desaru Coast designed by golf champions Ernie Els and Vijay Singh, while Desaru Coast Riverside is a stunning 9.3ha water-front landscaped retail and lifestyle village in the heart of the destination.

CELEBRITY CRUISES

The US-based cruise line's Celebrity Xpedition has emerged from a stunning seven-day makeover in Panama. The revitalised ship debuts an array of enhancements across the 100-guest mega-yacht, from redecorated staterooms, lounges and restaurants to faster and more reliable Wi-Fi that allows guests to stay connected even as they disconnect.

It's another bold step in The Celebrity Revolution, beyond the introduction of two industry-changing ships - Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Flora - and the US$500 million (S$690 million) modernisation of the rest of the brand's fleet.

From now till May 2019, Celebrity Xpedition departs every Sunday for a seven-night Galapagos Islands cruise, with prices averaging $16,500 for two guests in a cabin.

BANYAN TREE

From now till Oct 21, luxury hotels and resorts company Banyan Tree has launched a dream travel giveaway in partnership with Turkish Airlines and Maldives Tourism Association for the Maldivian resort property, Angsana Velavaru.

Go to Angsana Velavaru's Instagram to participate and stand a chance to win a five-night stay at a beach-front villa, along with a return flight to the Maldives. The giveaway comes with a romantic floating breakfast and an in-ocean villa barbecue, as well as activities like a sunset cruise and jetskiing.

The resort is also offering two holiday packages - the Diving Package at US$580+++ (S$801) per night, which presents explorations of the Maldivian seascape; and the All-Inclusive Package (US$490+++/night) - from now until Dec 2019.

TOURISM NEW ZEALAND

More travellers from Singapore are visiting New Zealand's capital city Wellington, according to recent figures released by Wellington International Airport.

With excellent food options, craft beer, a rich arts and culture scene and easy access to wildlife and nature, it's no wonder a whopping 170 per cent increase was recorded in the number of local visitors to New Zealand - especially as Singapore Airlines flies directly to Wellington.

Some top attractions include the Zealandia eco-sanctuary, Weta Cave Workshop tour, Te Papa Tongarewa museum, Zest Food Tours and Wairarapa wineries.