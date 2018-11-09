Travel bites

AIRASIA

The Asean low-cost airline is launching Singapore-Ipoh, its first international route from Malaysia's Bougainvillea City, starting Dec 2.

The four times-weekly direct flights from Singapore to Ipoh marks AirAsia's 16th route from Singapore.

It is offering a special promotional all-in-fare from $48 on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from now till tomorrow for travel between Dec 2 and March 30.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: "This new international route reiterates our commitment to further expand air connectivity to Ipoh while strengthening our Singapore network, and we are positive it will contribute to the number of visitors from Malaysia to Singapore and vice versa."

ST FILE PHOTO

KLOOK

From Nov 16 to 18, the Hong Kong travel agency is launching the first-ever Travel Pawn Shop pop-up at Bugis+ Atrium, where 10,000 experiences will be given away.

Simply post an old travel memory on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #klooktravelpawnshop, and flash your post at the entrance to receive a pawn shop ticket which can be traded for a mystery experience at five destinations (Japan, Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong) - from go-karting down the streets of Akihabara, Tokyo, to cooking classes in Bangkok or just exploring the bustling Jiufen district in Taipei.

Klook credit, which can be used for more than 250 destinations, will also be up for grabs.

Open from 10am to 10pm, the pop-up is located at Level 2 of the shopping mall and admission is free.

ST FILE PHOTO

BANYAN TREE UNGASAN, BALI

The Bali resort is celebrating its recognition by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the 58 Most Luxurious Hotels in the World by offering 30 per cent off its usual rates from now till Nov 30.

The Celebrate With Us package (US$580++ per night, or S$800) features a lavish stay at a Pool Villa with Sea View and gourmet breakfast for two at the Bambu restaurant.

Guests can also enjoy the world-class Swig & Nibble Soiree at Ju-Ma-Na, Bali's best French-Japanese fusion restaurant.

Banyan Tree Ungasan, Bali offers 71 stunning pool villas perched on the pristine southernmost cliffs and is within reach of local attractions such as Uluwatu Temple and the coveted beaches of Nusa Dua.

ST FILE PHOTO

ANDBEYOND

The UK-based luxury experiential travel company introduces its innovative India Mobile Camping Small Group Journey (US$7,999 per person, or S$11,000) for small group travellers set in some of India's most remote wildlife and cultural destinations.

Highlights of the 11-day itinerary include visiting Delhi's Old City, exploring the spectacular Khajuraho Temples and enjoying a safari at the Kuno-Palpur Wildlife Sanctuary.

The andBeyond tour will be led by Hashim Tyabji, one of India's most experienced private guides who has served as consultant on various documentaries, including films by the BBC and National Geographic.

It caters for just four to eight guests, ensuring a private and flexible experience, and bookings are now open for the Nov 29 departure date.