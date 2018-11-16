Travel bites

The Geiranger Fjord in Norway, the Indonesian island of Belitung, the National Palace Museum in Taipei, Taiwan, and chef Stefano Baiocco (above).

The Geiranger Fjord in Norway, the Indonesian island of Belitung, (above) the National Palace Museum in Taipei, Taiwan, and chef Stefano Baiocco.

The Geiranger Fjord in Norway, (above) the Indonesian island of Belitung, the National Palace Museum in Taipei, Taiwan, and chef Stefano Baiocco.

(above) The Geiranger Fjord in Norway, the Indonesian island of Belitung, the National Palace Museum in Taipei, Taiwan, and chef Stefano Baiocco.

TRAFALGAR

The UK-based travel operator is offering special deals for selected trips to Eastern Europe and Scandinavia, with up to 15 per cent savings for bookings made before Nov 26, valid for travel from April to October next year.

Take trips like the 11-day Best of Croatia and Slovenia (from US$2,850, or S$3,930 a person), visiting pretty Adriatic seaside retreats and natural icons like Plitvice and Lake Bled, or 14-day Scenic Scandinavia and its Fjords trip (from US$4,350 a person) that allows you to connect with locals over a Be My Guest dinner on a livestock farm in Norway.

GARUDA INDONESIA

Indonesia's national airline has launched a new direct service to Belitung, Tanjung Pandan (from $168).

The flight operation is in line with Garuda Indonesia's future expansion plan and continuous commitment as the flag carrier to help boost Indonesia's economic, business and tourism growth.

The Singapore to Tanjung Pandan service will go out four times a week and will be operated by Garuda's Bombardier CRJ-1000, consisting of 12 business and 84 economy class seaters.

Bookings are now available till Dec 31 for travel dates till March 31 next year via preferred travel agents or www.garuda-indonesia.com.

TAIWAN TOURISM BUREAU

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau in Singapore has rolled out its latest campaign, the Must Ki Taiwan Don't Say Bojio Facebook contest, where attractive prizes, including a pair of China Airlines return tickets to Taiwan, will be given away.

To participate, simply create a wacky 5D4N itinerary to Taiwan and tag a travel buddy in the Facebook comment section or share it on Instagram using the hashtag #mustkitaiwan.

Participants are encouraged to cover different categories including but not limited to food, culture, nature and leisure. The contest ends on Sunday.

SRI PANWA

The five-star luxury hotel in Phuket, Thailand, will be holding a two-week pop-up in collaboration with chef Stefano Baiocco of two Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Villa Feltrinelli.

From Dec 7 to 10 and Dec 13 to 18, he and his team will be presenting an eight-course tasting menu including highlights such as fish salad with cucumber and courgette, lamb rack with Sicilian sauce and red pepper jus and lobster tortello with citrus consomme.

In conjunction with this event, Sri Panwa is offering a 2D1N Fine Dining Getaway Package (from 26,200 baht, or S$1,095) for guests to enjoy both chef Baiocco's creations and accommodation in a private ocean view pool suite.

Book before Nov 30 and get a 10 per cent discount.