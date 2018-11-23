Travel bites

U BY UNIWORLD

As part of its Cyber Monday deals on Nov 26, the US river cruise line is running a one-day offer - 30 per cent savings and US$100 (S$137) shipboard credit across all its departures and room categories, including suites.

U By Uniworld has also added a new itinerary in Northern France on The B ship, which will travel along the Seine river with stops in Paris, Vernon, Les Andelys, Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Rouen and Caudebec-en-Caux, allowing passengers to explore historic sites including the Palace of Versailles, the beaches of Normandy, Notre Dame and Champs Elysees.

Fares start from US$1,679 a person. Optional excursions for the adventurer at heart include climbing to the top of Etretat's legendary cliffs for scenic views and a retro sidecar tour through the streets of Paris.

Additional eight-day itineraries for 2019 sail the Rhine, Main and Danube, with overnight stays in European cities such as Vienna and Amsterdam. For those who want to experience Europe's festive Christmas markets with the comfort of a chic floating hotel, next year's eight-day Dashing Through The Danube (from US$1,799) is the perfect choice. Book by Dec 31 to enjoy 30 per cent savings on selected departures.

AIR NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand's national airline is ushering in Black Friday with a dream trip to Auckland with prices as low as $888 for a round-trip on economy class or $1,988 on premium economy class, valid until Sunday.

This will see the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner taking travellers from Singapore to Auckland on a non-stop evening flight. Bookings are now open for the travel dates of May 1 to 25 next year for economy class and March 1 to 31 next year and May 1 to 25 next year for premium economy class.

Air New Zealand has also rolled out its latest creative safety video, It's Kiwi Safety, across its fleet. Backed by the soundtrack It's Kiwi, a remake of the popular Run-DMC song It's Tricky and In The Neighbourhood by Sisters Underground, it is the largest-scale safety video the airline has ever produced. It features a 600- strong cast and Kiwi celebrities including teen actor Julian Dennison from Deadpool 2.

INSIGHT VACATIONS

As part of its Black Friday sale, the Britain-based tour operator allows you to save 15 per cent on Summer 2019 trips to Spain, Portugal or Morocco for bookings made by Nov 26.

On the 10-day Best of Morocco itinerary (from US$2,475 a person), visit the imperial cities of Meknes, Fes and Marrakesh and admire the dramatic gorges and oases of the snow-capped High Atlas Mountains and pass through the Sahara desert with a four-wheel drive.

For those seeking a trip that covers all three countries, the 17-day Treasures of Spain, Portugal and Morocco (from US$4,075) hits Madrid, Salamanca, Fatima, Lisbon, Seville, Costa Del Sol and Granada, plus Casablanca, Fes and Marrakesh.

EU HOLIDAYS

The local travel agency is welcoming Black Friday with a one-day online sale today for its Europe and Asia tour packages, such as the 13- or 14-day Highlights of Eastern Europe (Winter) (from $2,288) or nine-day Winter Wonderland Hokkaido (from $3,088).

Get up to $100 off a person when you book via www.euholidays.com.sg/onedaysale. Key in 100off for Europe packages and 50off for Asia packages to enjoy the discount.

ANDBEYOND

Come Nov 26, take advantage of the African-based luxury experiential travel company's 20 per cent Cyber Monday discount special on selected cultural and wildlife itineraries, valid only for inquiries received by andBeyond on the day itself.

Explore breathtaking wilderness and immerse yourself in conservation and community development initiatives on the seven-day andBeyond Phinda Impact Journey (save US$1,740), be entranced by the seven-day Magical Ecuador and the Galapagos package (save US$2,170) or track India's most precious wildlife on the 13-day Endangered Eight Impact Small Group Journey (save US$1,525).

The three offerings are available for booking at www.andbeyond.com/cyber-monday for travel dates between Jan 15 and Dec 15 next year, except for the Endangered Eight Impact Small Group Journey (March 1 to 13 and April 2 to 19, 2020).

EXPEDIA

Plan your dream holiday at amazing prices, as the US travel company is offering up to 50 per cent off hotels at the Expedia Black Friday Cyber Monday website (www.expedia.com.sg/g/rg/black-friday-cyber-monday-global) starting today, 9am to 11.59pm.

Enjoy up to $700 off selected package deals with a minimum spending of $1,400, as well as 8 per cent off selected hotels. If you missed out on the Black Friday sale, hang tight for Cyber Monday on Nov 26, 9am to 11.59pm, during which Expedia will be offering 30 per cent off selected hotels and up to $150 off selected package deals with a minimum spending of $1,400.