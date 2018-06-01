Travel bites

TOURISM NEW ZEALAND

For the second year in a row, New Zealand's capital city Wellington (above) has been ranked the best place to live in the world, after topping the Deutsche Bank Liveable City index. The index ranks world cities in categories such as safety, healthcare, cost of living, pollution and climate.

Wellington triumphed against bigger cities including second-placed Zurich and third-placed Copenhagen. Edinburgh came in fourth and Vienna fifth.

Its mayor Justin Lester encourages visitors to ditch the maps and guides, saying: "Being the world's best place to live also makes Wellington one of the best places to visit.

"It has all the benefits of a big city - great restaurants, shopping, art, events, markets - but all in a compact area surrounded by a beautiful harbour on one side and bush-clad hills on the other.

"On an international scale we are safe, affordable and we have good transport connections. Most importantly, we have a city full of wonderful people, which makes being here a pleasure."

Wellington's must-do activities include New Zealand's national museum Te Papa Tongarewa, Zealandia, the world's first fully fenced urban ecosanctuary, Weta Workshop, the home of New Zealand movie-making magic, cool precinct Cuba Street and Seal Coast Safari.

QATAR AIRWAYS

There is nothing quite like the upcoming World Cup to put a spring in everybody's step.

This sense of fun and anticipation is captured in Qatar's national carrier's first World Cup campaign, featuring a re-recording of the song Dancing In The Streets with US singer Nicole Scherzinger (above).

The catchy, uplifting track expresses the award-winning airline's firm belief that sports is a universal language that has the power to inspire and encourage people to follow their dreams.

Last May, Qatar Airways announced a ground-breaking sponsorship deal with Fifa, which saw it become the official partner and airline of Fifa until 2022.