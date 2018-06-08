Travel bites

LEGOLAND MALAYSIA RESORT

In celebration of the school holidays and upcoming Hari Raya, the theme park is treating guests to an exciting line-up of activities.

Among them is the must-try Great Lego Race, the world's first Lego virtual reality rollercoaster, which sees colourful Lego mini-figures like Trendsetter, Pharaoh, Surfer Girl, Wizard and Pirate Captain come to life and race against one another on the tracks.

With the VR headset, guests will experience the action from every direction - up, down, forward, backward and all points in between - in a spectacular environment completely made of Lego bricks.

The fun continues with a truly festive celebration of Hari Raya from now to July 15.

Participate in Giant Ketupat & Pelita building activities and decorate the kampung house, as well as the Eid Mubarak Scavenger Hunt, where you solve the quest around Legoland Miniland.

Enjoy up to 20 per cent off if you book tickets more than seven days in advance.

Tickets to both the Legoland theme park and water park are priced at RM189 (S$63) for adults and RM151 for children and senior citizens, and are available online at www.legoland.com.my/book-visit/day-tickets.

PHOTO: BINTAN LAGOON RESORT

BINTAN LAGOON RESORT

It's daddy's turn to get spoilt this month with the Indonesian resort's "That's My Dad" Fathers' Day package, till June 30.

Treat him to an island getaway with a round of golf on two world-class golf courses designed by Ian Baker-Finch and Jack Nicklaus.

There are also over 50 land and sea activities including ATV rides and jet skis for an adrenaline rush, as well as recreational opportunities for family bonding.

From 4,750,000 rupiah (S$456) for two adults and one child below 12 years or 5,500,000 rupiah for two adults and two children below 12 years, the package includes a 2D1N stay in a deluxe room, a mixology class at The Terrace or T-shirt painting session, and a complimentary buffet dinner with beverage at Fiesta restaurant.

PHOTO: WANQI LOH/ MILLENNIUM RESORT PATONG PHUKET

MILLENNIUM RESORT PATONG PHUKET

The Thai resort has launched two new packages with savings to complement a getaway.

The resort is conveniently located in the heart of Patong - Phuket's most popular attraction - and guests can look forward to an exciting array of restaurants, entertainment and nightlife venues nearby, with Jungceylon Shopping Mall, the largest on the island, only a few minutes' walk away.

Enjoy 30 per cent off the Best Flexible Rate with complimentary daily buffet breakfast and up to 30 per cent off food and beverage bills with the Hot Summer Nights Package.

The Indulgence Package features 20 per cent off the Best Flexible Rate, with a minimum three-night stay, daily buffet breakfast and attractive dining deals.

Both packages start from $135 per night and offers are valid for stays from June 1 to Oct 31.

PHOTO: TURNER AND THE MAJ GROUP

TURNER ASIA PACIFIC & THE MAJ GROUP

The global entertainment, sports and news company is partnering the Indonesian real estate and hospitality investment company to develop a Cartoon Network entertainment park in Bali.

The 4.3ha family destination will feature the island's largest water park and an indoor entertainment centre with Cartoon Network themes.

Slated to be fully operational in 2020, the integrated project will be a key part of The MAJ Nusa Dua complex, a premier tourist destination in southern Bali featuring world-class hotels and an award-winning golf course.

This will be Indonesia's first internationally branded park and Cartoon Network's first with both indoor and outdoor attractions.

The environment will be brought to life by live entertainment and performances featuring characters from popular children's shows such as Ben 10, We Bare Bears, The Powerpuff Girls and Adventure Time.