Travel deals

TRAFALGAR

The UK-based travel company has unveiled its 2019 itineraries offering brand new trips to all seven continents.

They include the 11-day Best of Poland from US$2,425 (S$3,343) per person, 14-day Treasures of Spain and Portugal (from US$3,375), 11-day Best of Croatia and Slovenia (from US$2,850) as well as Shamrocks and Leprechauns (from US$2,750) through Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

There is also a new Africa brochure - offering trips to South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Kenya and Tanzania - which pays homage to the heritage of Trafalgar chief executive Gavin Tollman, who was born in South Africa.

Save up to 10 per cent with Trafalgar's Early Payment Discount when you book and pay in full by Feb 28. An additional 3 per cent discount on selected trips is currently available for bookings made before Nov 30.

And from now till Oct 25, LOT Polish Airlines is offering all-in fares to Europe starting from $888 for cities such as Barcelona, Budapest, Munich, Paris, Prague and Venice for any booking from Trafalgar's 2019 itineraries.

DESTINATION NEW SOUTH WALES

Commonly referred to as "dream trees", Sydney's famous Jacaranda bloom from October to November, transforming the Australian city into a sea of purple.

Some of the best spots to catch a glimpse of them for that Insta-worthy shot include the annual Grafton Jacaranda Festival (above) from Oct 27 to Nov 4.

The fun family event is held under canopies of purple blossoms and commences with the crowning of the Jacaranda Queen and Princess.

Featuring local arts, crafts and sporting groups, the event culminates with a float parade of enormous proportions, followed by a sunset family concert on the riverbank. Jacaranda season is also captured at buzzy suburb Surry Hills, Circular Quay and the Royal Botanic Garden.

AIRASIA

The Asean airline has launched the #ToIDwithLove relief fund to gather support for Palu, which was struck by an earthquake and tsunami last month.

Donations will be collected from now until Oct 31 and will be chanelled to Yayasan Arkom Indonesia to help rebuild homes and improve disaster resilience in affected areas.

You can donate via the AirAsia Foundation, the airline's philanthropic arm, at www.airasiafoundation.com/relieffund.

During this time, AirAsia will also carry out phased onboard cash collections, beginning with AirAsia Malaysia , AirAsia Thailand, AirAsia Indonesia, AirAsia X Malaysia, AirAsia X Thailand and AirAsia X Indonesia flights.

EMIRATES

As the year wraps up and the Northern Hemisphere cools down, travellers can now escape the tropical heat with the Dubai-based airline's seasonal fare specials.

With all-inclusive economy class fares from Singapore starting at $1,169 and all-inclusive business class fares from Singapore starting at $5,859, there is no better time to experience breathtaking snowy winters in Europe and the US.

Key destinations include Paris, Manchester, New York, Barcelona and Zurich, where families with little kids can hop aboard the St Bernhard Express for a view of the Swiss Alps from a different angle.

Bookings must be made by Oct 28, for travel from now till May 31 next year.