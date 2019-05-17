Travel deals

AVIS BUDGET GROUP

Leading US car rental brands Avis and Budget have launched early summer sales for travellers from Singapore, covering popular holiday hot spots in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, such as Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Italy, France, UK, Laos, Taiwan and Thailand.

For bookings from now till May 31, Avis is offering savings of up to 20 per cent on selected destinations for pick up by Dec 15.

For those keen on driving with Budget, enjoy up to 15 per cent off on bookings from now till May 19, for pick up by June 30.

KLOOK

Escape to the Land of Smiles at Klook's first-ever Thai Open House on May 21 to 26, 10am to 10pm, at the atrium of Plaza Singapura.

The event area comprises an experiential zone - where visitors can learn about the different travel destinations in Thailand - retail booths and food booths where they can experience a tantalising taste of Thailand.

Klook will be giving away 45 trips worth $500 each during this period.

To stand a chance to win, simply pre-book food on the Klook app or design your ideal Thai itinerary at the experiential zone and post it online with the hashtag #KlookOpenHouse.

WALK JAPAN

Explore Japan with four immersive itineraries from the country’s pioneer of guided walking tours.

Challenge yourself on the 10-day Hokkaido Hike ($6,195, July, August and September); or discover ancient highways on the eight-day Summer Nakasendo Way ($4,047, July and August).

Literarians will love the nineday Basho Tour: Narrow Road To The North ($2,640, May to November), which follows in the footsteps of 17th-century Japanese poet Matsuo Basho; or travel along the Seto Inland Sea on the 10-day Inland Sea Odyssey ($7,245, year-round) and experience blood-orange sunsets.

SEA LIFE MALAYSIA

The first interactive Lego-themed aquarium in Malaysia, located next to the Legoland Malaysia Resort in Johor, has officially opened its doors.

Visitors can view 13,000 marine life from 120 species, including stingrays, zebra sharks and sea jellies.

Guests going from Singapore can take one of the direct coach transfers offered daily from the Singapore Flyer and Big Box Jurong East to Legoland Malaysia Resort. Tickets ($24++ per person) are available from the WTS Travel website.

The Triple Park Pass (theme park, water park and Sea Life Malaysia) costs RM371 (S$121) for adults and RM308 for children/ senior citizens.