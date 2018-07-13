Travel deals for all

LUX* RESORTS & HOTELS

Renowned for its fun five-star holidays, the Mauritius-based hotel operator's latest openings include the LUX* North Male Atoll Maldives, the relaunched LUX* Grand Gaube in Mauritius and the reopened LUX* Bodrum in the Turkish Riviera.

Till October, the Bodrum - priced at €150 (S$240) a night - offers guests 91 rooms and 19 private residences to choose from, a beach club, best-in-class wining and dining, an exclusive bay as well as a secluded cove.

PHOTOS: LUX* RESORTS

Guests at the Grand Gaube (€150) will be greeted by an ocean view with the Flat Island on the horizon, while the North Male Atoll Maldives (US$770, or S$1,050) - opening in January - boasts one of the country's largest resort lagoons.

DREAM CRUISES

The cruise line has collaborated with Sony Pictures Animation to host thematic sailings of animated film Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation - currently showing here - aboard Genting Dream ($199 to $429) and World Dream ($559 to $869).

From now until Aug 31, guests can participate in fun immersive experiences and amenities aboard Asia's mega cruise ships as they sail to idyllic summer destinations in Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand.

PHOTOS: DREAM CRUISES

You can also enjoy the company of Hotel Transylvania's fan favourite monsters through meet-and-greet, bedtime storytelling and costume parties, as well as programmes such as the Monster Treasure Hunt, Monster Art Attack and Face Painting and Dracula Zipline.

Make your bookings - which close three days before sailing - at 6808-2288 or e-mail sg.sales@gentingcruiselines.com

TRAFALGAR TOURS

The travel company's most diverse autumn, winter and spring offerings to date comprise 32 Trafalgar trips across 23 countries.

Save up to a third off the holiday price when travelling outside the peak summer period.

Visit Europe's Christmas markets, like a seven-day Festive St Petersburg and Moscow trip - at US$1,596 (S$2,174) a person - to discover Russia.

PHOTOS: TRAFALGAR TOURS

Cathedrals and castles await on a 10-day Imperial Europe trip (US$1,642), which includes city tours of Prague, Budapest, Vienna and Salzburg.

Book your year-end holiday by July 31 and save $300 a couple together with 7.5 per cent savings for all Europe trips for autumn, winter and spring.

THE LONGHOUSE

For those looking for a digital detox and decompression from city life, this resort in Jimbaran, Bali, offers the perfect base to relax and soothe the soul.

Its three-day, two-night wellness package is priced at US$240 (S$330) a person (with a minimum of six guests) and must be used in conjunction with a villa booking.

PHOTOS: THE LONGHOUSE

The Longhouse provides a selection of relaxing spa treatments such as the traditional Balinese, hot stone and foot reflexology massages.

A variety of unique cultural activities are also available, including a water purification ceremony and a local tea and dance experience at a traditional Balinese home.