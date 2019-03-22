Travel deals and destinations await

TRAVEL REVOLUTION 2019 - THE EVENT

Uncover extraordinary journeys and exceptional deals at the bi-annual travel fair taking place at Marina Bay Sands B2 Expo Halls D and E from March 29 to 31, 11am to 9pm. Admission is free.

Travel junkies can check off their ultimate bucket-list destinations from South America, Morocco, Kenya, Tanzania, Iran, Israel, Jordan and Central Asia.

Besides one-for-one offers, half-price offers for the second person, free stays, flights or cruises, family savings and group discounts, gifts galore await you at Travel Revolution 2019 - The Event.

Redeem a Samsonite 20, 25 or 28-inch Enwrap Spinner with $2,888, $4,888 or $6,888 spent respectively on eligible American Express cards, a one-for-one airport lounge access pass and $10 dining voucher with Ready To Travel, as well as a Traveloc Express padlock set with security seals worth $20 with every $2,000 spent.

In addition, enjoy discounts and gifts with AIG travel insurance purchases, and drivers can also enjoy $8.56 per entry parking with any purchase.

DREAM CRUISES

Asia's luxury cruise line has launched its inaugural Dreamer Series themed cruise, Fitness Takeover.

Set to sail from April 7 to 10, the three-night cruise to Penang and Langkawi (from $406 per person, with optional access to Dream Cruises' signature shore excursions) is the first of the four-part series and an unprecedented collaboration with ClassPass, the world's biggest fitness platform.

Participating studios are STILL Boxing, Core Collective, Impact MMA, Fit Pit, WeBarre and Yoga+, and the package includes exclusive access to a diverse range of classes from high intensity interval training (HIIT) and boxing lessons to chilled-out yoga sessions and aerobic Latino jam classes.

KLOOK

The travel activities and services booking platform is offering a range of cherry blossom experiences away from the crowds in Japan, and travellers can save up to $50 as part of Klook's Great Sakura Sale.

Those looking to check out Taiwan can opt for the ongoing Wuling Farm Day Tour ($51.49) or Cherry Blossom Festival: Formosa Aboriginal Culture Village Day Trip ($74.45).

If you prefer savouring sakura in South Korea, there's the Chasing Cherry Blossoms Tour (from April 6, $59.09), the 2019 Jinhae Cherry Blossom Festival Day Tour from Busan (from March 27, $37.09) and the Gyeongju Cherry Blossom Festival One Day Tour from Busan (from March 30, $46.65).

OZO HOTELS

Celebrate three major cultural events happening in April in Hong Kong, Thailand and Sri Lanka with OZO hotels, a brand under Thailand's Onyx Hospitality Group.

Hong Kong's Sonar (April 13) features performances from live acts and DJs, as well as technology experiences such as hands-on workshops, thought-provoking talks and spectacular audio-visual performances. Rest easy after partying with up to 15 per cent off bookings at OZO Wesley Hong Kong (HKD725++, or S$125, per night).

The Songkran festival (April 13 to 15) celebrates the Thai New Year with visits to temples to pray for blessings as well as water fights aplenty.

For stays until June 30, OZO Chaweng Samui - located on the main street in the Chaweng neighbourhood, the place to be during Songkran - offers complimentary airport transfer for bookings of over three nights (2,880++ Baht, or S$123, per night).

And on April 13 and 14, Sri Lanka celebrates the Sinhala and Hindu New Year, where festivities are colourful and flavourful.

Discover the charms of Kandy - a Unesco World Heritage City among green hills - with the Explore Kandy package (US$244++, or S$330, for two nights, for stays until Oct 31), which includes a full-day city tour of shops and popular attractions and a free room category upgrade.