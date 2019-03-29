Travel deals and thrills

TRAVEL REVOLUTION 2019 - THE EVENT

Head to Marina Bay Sands B2 Expo Halls D and E for the bi-annual travel fair, which takes place from today to Sunday, 11am to 9pm. Admission is free.

Get ideas for an unforgettable holiday with its slew of travel agencies, tour operators, tourism boards, airlines, cruises, travel-related vendors and banks.

Up for grabs are exceptional deals like Apple Vacations Singapore's six-day Kingdom of Ryukyu Okinawa (from $1,849), Chan Brothers Travel's eight- or 11-day South Island/New Zealand Alpine Beauty (from $3,188), CTC Travel's 10-day Finland and Norway Aurora Experience (from $3,688) and SA Tours' 10-day Mysterious Silk Road with free upgrade to five-star hotel in Urumqi (from $1,798).

Experience Singapore Airlines' business class and economy class seats at the event and expect smashing price offers on travel insurance, overseas Wi-Fi router rental, airport lounge access, travel SIM cards, travel magazines, photobook solutions and more.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

As part of its latest campaign The Weekend Swap, the US-based cruise line is giving Singaporeans a chance to spend quality time with loved ones on board Voyager of the Seas.

From now till April 30, free cruises for two will be given out every week.

Participate in the contest by visiting the official website (www.theweekendswap.com) and submitting entries on why you want to swap your typical weekend on shore for a Royal Caribbean cruise.

In addition, enjoy $100 instant savings off selected staterooms on Voyager of the Seas' sailings (applicable for selected sailing dates from April 30 to June 24 only) and up to US$100 (S$135) onboard credits with the promotional code SWAPNOW.

DREAM CRUISES

The Asian luxury cruise line welcomes local Jeet Kune Do instructor Nico Yeo to its enrichment line-up, Dreamscapes, next month to teach guests the renowned Bruce Lee martial art on board Genting Dream. The new workshop is part of Dream Cruises' efforts to create unforgettable experiences for an extraordinary vacation. Guests of all ages will be able to participate in this optional programme at no cost on the two-night Kuala Lumpur cruise sailing on April 3 and the two-night Melaka-Port Dickson cruise sailing on April 10, where they'll learn simple self-defence skills, hand-to-hand combat tactics and how to intercept an opponent's attack. Cruise fares start from $199 per person.

TRAFALGAR

Dive into culture with the global travel company and enjoy 15 per cent savings on May departures for Europe and Britain and fly with Etihad Airways from $800 for bookings made before March 31.

Top trips to consider in May are the nine-day Spanish Wonder (from US$1,875 a person), the 10-day Best of Holland, Belgium and Luxembourg (US$2,675 a person) and the eight-day Contrasts of Switzerland (US$3,375 a person).

Visit this year's Travel Revolution at Marina Bay Sands from today to Sunday to book your holiday.