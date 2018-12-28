Travel deals to kick off 2019

GARUDA INDONESIA

There is no better time to explore the island paradise Tanjung Pandan in Belitung that sits on the eastern coast of Sumatra, with Indonesia's national airline's latest promotion.

Garuda Indonesia is operating new direct routes between Singapore and Belitung. The flight is about 11/2 hours long.

This non-stop service runs four times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) on the Bombardier CRJ1000.

Book your trip with Belitung Island-hopping Hot Deals (from $297), which includes an all-inclusive return ticket, accommodation and island-hopping tour with meals, before Dec 31, for travel before March 31.

SECRET RETREATS

Secret Retreats' safaris of eight or 12 nights allows guests to explore the wilderness of the Bird's Head Seascape archipelago in West Papua, Indonesia.

The classic wooden yacht Sequoia (above) is available for private charter for groups of six sharing three deluxe cabins.

Explore the acclaimed diving sites of Cenderawasih Bay, Raja Ampat and Triton Bay - the epicentre of a "coral triangle" of islands and marine sanctuaries known by indigenous tribal villagers as "Heaven on Earth".

The all-inclusive charter is priced at US$59,290 (S$81,400) for eight nights, or US$84,700 for 12 nights, with exclusive departures taking place from Jan 10 to 18 and Jan 12 to 20.

BABA BEACH CLUB

The exclusive beach club hotel in Phuket will be hosting the iconic Ibiza brand Circoloco, which makes its South-east Asian debut on Jan 19 and celebrates its 20th anniversary next year.

The daytime festival will bring together an electrifying mix of local and international DJ stars - including Seth Troxler, Peggy Gou, Richy Ahmed, Nic Fanciulli, wAFF and Serge Devant - and aims to invoke mindfulness for the environment and natural surroundings through the use of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials.

Taking place from 2pm to 2am, limited tickets are available from US$39 (S$53) a person, with a shuttle service running to and from Phuket throughout the night.

DESTINATION NEW SOUTH WALES

From Star Wars to The Rolling Stones (right, top and bottom), marvel at these two unique exhibitions being held in Sydney.

The interactive Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition, at the Powerhouse Museum from now till June 10, showcases a collection of more than 200 original artefacts, costumes and props from the Lucasfilm archives, leading visitors on a personal Identity Quest.

Tickets at A$36 (S$35) per adult are now on sale at Ticketek for sessions till the end of February.

Exhibitionism: The Rolling Stones Exhibit is held at the International Convention Centre till Feb 3 (from A$15 at Ticketek).

With 500 rare items exclusive to Sydney, it is the first time the English rock band has unlocked its private archive, exploring the beginning of its history to the Stones' superstardom of today.

THE SANCHAYA

From Jan 7 to 14, the Indonesian beachfront estate will welcome renowned pilates specialist and personal trainer Rosie Gregory for a health and wellness residency offered to in-house guests.

Complement her classes with an enhanced wellness menu, with highlights including Magic Matcha Tonic, with benefits including boosted metabolism, regulated blood sugar levels, reduced stress and blood pressure and improved memory.

The Sanchaya's newly-renovated spa sees the addition of two new treatment rooms - the Beauty and Relaxation Rooms.

The property is located just a 50-minute ferry ride from Singapore, making it the perfect getaway to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul. Rooms are priced from 6.75 million rupiah (S$636) for two people.