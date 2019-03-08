Travel treats

LAGUNA BINTAN

Laguna Bintan presents A Taste of Morocco, a week-long food festival held at different venues within the integrated resort that takes diners on a gastronomical trip to the northern tip of Africa, collaboratively curated by guest chefs Hariri Amine and Ettajani El Youssfi from Banyan Tree Tamouda Bay, Morocco.

On the menu is the Moroccan Feast Buffet Dinner at Xana Beach, Angsana Bintan on March 16 (550,000 rupiah, or S$53 a guest); Moroccan Brunch Pool Party at Vista Restaurant, Cassia Bintan, on March 17 (350,000 rupiah); Degustation Set Menu at The Cove, Banyan Tree Bintan, from March 18 to 22 (490,000 rupiah to 750,000 rupiah); and the Seedling Students Cooking Class at Saffron Restaurant, Banyan Tree Bintan on March 22.

TRAFALGAR

To celebrate International Women's Day today and a decade of Be My Guest experiences, the global travel company shines a spotlight on the interesting female hosts who have welcomed Trafalgar's guests into their homes and shared stories about their culture, traditions and heritage over a home-cooked meal.

At The Elms in the US, guests join Esther Carpenter, one of America's former top 10 female chefs, in her centuries-old Mississippi home.

Exclusive to Trafalgar's nine-day Tastes and Sounds of the South itinerary (from US$2,795, or S$3,800), look forward to an exclusive four-course meal, the perfect accompaniment to a private piano concert performance by her long-time neighbour Joe Stone.

On the 11-day Wonders of Italy itinerary in Tuscany (from US$2,475), former chef Diana Lenzi shares her vision for the family's Fattoria di Petroio wine estate, while they sample her exquisite collection of wines.

Trafalgar is offering up to 15 per cent discount for trips departing in May. For other trips booked before March 31, there are special Be My Guest savings of US$200 per couple.

PAVILION HOTEL KUALA LUMPUR

The new hotel, located 13 levels above six-storey shopping centre Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, boasts luxurious amenities including the Rooftop Infinity Pool, Sky Gym and award-winning Banyan Tree Spa.

Expect to indulge in a variety of delectable dining options including The Courtyard, Ebisu and the Whisky Cove.

Its Opening Celebration package for stays till March 31 are from RM498 (S$165) a night, and offers daily buffet breakfast for two, 15 per cent savings on dinner at The Courtyard, 30 per cent off full body massages and 15 per cent off treatment packages at Banyan Tree Spa.

WALK JAPAN

The pioneer of guided walking tours in the country is launching the San'in Quest, a nine-day, eight-night tour of the deeply rural and mountainous San'in region in west Honshu.

Starting in Yamaguchi and ending in Hiroshima, you can roam verdant countryside and rugged coasts exploring ancient paths, historic castle towns, a silver mine, picturesque villages and mystical shrines.

Stay mainly in traditional Japanese inns (ryokan), complemented with regional cuisine and therapeutic onsen (hot spring) baths.

This Walk Japan itinerary is priced at 428,000 yen (S$5,200) per person, and travel dates are Nov 3 to 11 and Nov 18 to 26.