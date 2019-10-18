Travel Weekly Asia names winners of 2019 Readers’ ChoiceAwards

Winners of the airline categories at the Travel Weekly Asia Readers' Choice Awards pose with their awards alongside Mr Robert Sullivan (first from right), president of Northstar Travel Group.

Travel Weekly Asia (TWA), an industry-leading brand of Northstar Travel Group, on Tuesday (Oct 15) announced the recipients of its 5th annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

A total of 55 awards across 10 categories were handed out to outstanding organisations that have delivered quality service, innovation and overall excellence in their respective businesses.

Winners were feted at the TWA 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards, which was held at Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

To select the winners, industry professionals submitted their votes for destinations, accommodation, airlines, cruise lines, travel agencies and service providers based on overall excellence, professionalism, innovation and other critical aspects that have seen them make a mark in their area of expertise in the past year.

Winners were determined following a period of voting from June 12, 2019 to Aug 5, 2019.

“The Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards is the perfect platform to honour outstanding travel suppliers in Asia Pacific, who have distinguished themselves by setting new benchmarks for the future of tourism. We believe that this year’s winners will continue to inspire their peers, and each of them deserve to be recognised and celebrated,” said Mr Robert Sullivan, president of the Travel Group, Northstar Travel Group.

“In our fast-changing industry, businesses need to reinvent themselves constantly to stay on top of their game,” said Irene Chua, vice-president and group publisher, Asia, Northstar Travel Group.

“This year, we continue to be impressed by the calibre of our winners who have undoubtedly made a big impression on our readers with their dedication to overall excellence, and relentless commitment to blazing the trail for new business models, products and ideas.”

ROLL OF HONOUR

HOTEL

Best Hotel (Asia Pacific): Raffles Hotel Singapore

Best International Hotel Chain: Marriott International

Best Regional Hotel Chain: Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Best Midscale Hotel Chain: Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Best Upscale Hotel (Asia Pacific): Mandarin Orchard Singapore

Best Luxury Hotel (Asia Pacific): Mandarin Oriental, Singapore

Best Airport Hotel (Asia Pacific): Regal Airport Hotel, Hong Kong

Most Innovative Hotel (Asia Pacific): One Farrer Hotel

Best New Hotel (Asia Pacific): EQ Kuala Lumpur

Best Midscale Hotel (Asia Pacific): Dorsett Singapore

Best Hotel (Service Excellence): InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah

RESORT

Best Resort (Asia Pacific): InterContinental® Danang Sun Peninsula Resort

Best Integrated Resort (Asia Pacific): Resorts World Sentosa

Best Entertainment Resort (Asia Pacific): The Venetian Macao

Best Resort (Service Excellence): Banyan Tree Phuket

SERVICED RESIDENCE

Best Serviced Residence Group (Asia Pacific): The Ascott Limited

Best Serviced Residence Property (Asia Pacific): Orchard Scotts Residences

AIRLINE

Best Airline (Asia Pacific): Singapore Airlines

Best Airline (Middle East): Qatar Airways

Best Airline (North America): American Airlines

Best Airline (Europe): Turkish Airlines

Best Airline (Business Class): Qatar Airways

Best Low-Cost Carrier: Scoot

Best Airport (Asia Pacific): Singapore Changi Airport

Best Airline (Service Excellence): Singapore Airlines

CRUISE

Best Cruise Line (Asia Pacific): Royal Caribbean International

Best Luxury Cruise Line (Asia Pacific): Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best Cruise Line (Cuisine): Dream Cruises

Best Cruise Line (Entertainment): Dream Cruises

Best Cruise Line (Family): Dream Cruises

Best Cruise Line (River Cruise): Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Best New Ship: Spectrum of the Seas

Best Cruise Port: Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore

Best Cruise Line (Service Excellence): Celebrity Cruises

DESTINATION

Best Destination (Asia Pacific): South Korea

Best Destination (America): Hawaii

Best Destination (Europe): Spain

Best Destination (Middle East): Abu Dhabi

Best BT MICE Destination (Asia Pacific): Singapore

Best Asia Destination (Marketing): Indonesia

TRAVEL AGENCY

Best Travel Agency (Asia Pacific): JTB

Best Travel Agency Southeast Asia (Inbound): Panorama Destination

Best Travel Agency Southeast Asia (Outbound): Chan Brothers Travel

Best Travel Agency North Asia (Inbound): Jane Tour & DMC

Best Travel Agency North Asia (Outbound): Hong Thai Travel Services Limited Hong Kong

Best Travel Management Company: CWT Technology

Best Global Distribution System: Sabre

Most Innovative Global Distribution System: Travelport

Best Payment Gateway: CyberSource

Best Travel Management Solutions Provider HRS – Global Hotel Solutions

TOURISM EXPERIENCE

Best Theme Park: Universal Studios Singapore

Best Attraction: Sentosa

Best Designer Outlet Mall: McArthurGlen Designer Outlets

CAR RENTAL

Best Car Rental: Hertz