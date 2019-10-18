Travel Weekly Asia names winners of 2019 Readers’ ChoiceAwards
Travel Weekly Asia (TWA), an industry-leading brand of Northstar Travel Group, on Tuesday (Oct 15) announced the recipients of its 5th annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
A total of 55 awards across 10 categories were handed out to outstanding organisations that have delivered quality service, innovation and overall excellence in their respective businesses.
Winners were feted at the TWA 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards, which was held at Mandarin Orchard Singapore.
To select the winners, industry professionals submitted their votes for destinations, accommodation, airlines, cruise lines, travel agencies and service providers based on overall excellence, professionalism, innovation and other critical aspects that have seen them make a mark in their area of expertise in the past year.
Winners were determined following a period of voting from June 12, 2019 to Aug 5, 2019.
“The Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards is the perfect platform to honour outstanding travel suppliers in Asia Pacific, who have distinguished themselves by setting new benchmarks for the future of tourism. We believe that this year’s winners will continue to inspire their peers, and each of them deserve to be recognised and celebrated,” said Mr Robert Sullivan, president of the Travel Group, Northstar Travel Group.
“In our fast-changing industry, businesses need to reinvent themselves constantly to stay on top of their game,” said Irene Chua, vice-president and group publisher, Asia, Northstar Travel Group.
“This year, we continue to be impressed by the calibre of our winners who have undoubtedly made a big impression on our readers with their dedication to overall excellence, and relentless commitment to blazing the trail for new business models, products and ideas.”
ROLL OF HONOUR
HOTEL
Best Hotel (Asia Pacific): Raffles Hotel Singapore
Best International Hotel Chain: Marriott International
Best Regional Hotel Chain: Pan Pacific Hotels Group
Best Midscale Hotel Chain: Best Western Hotels & Resorts
Best Upscale Hotel (Asia Pacific): Mandarin Orchard Singapore
Best Luxury Hotel (Asia Pacific): Mandarin Oriental, Singapore
Best Airport Hotel (Asia Pacific): Regal Airport Hotel, Hong Kong
Most Innovative Hotel (Asia Pacific): One Farrer Hotel
Best New Hotel (Asia Pacific): EQ Kuala Lumpur
Best Midscale Hotel (Asia Pacific): Dorsett Singapore
Best Hotel (Service Excellence): InterContinental Jakarta Pondok Indah
RESORT
Best Resort (Asia Pacific): InterContinental® Danang Sun Peninsula Resort
Best Integrated Resort (Asia Pacific): Resorts World Sentosa
Best Entertainment Resort (Asia Pacific): The Venetian Macao
Best Resort (Service Excellence): Banyan Tree Phuket
SERVICED RESIDENCE
Best Serviced Residence Group (Asia Pacific): The Ascott Limited
Best Serviced Residence Property (Asia Pacific): Orchard Scotts Residences
AIRLINE
Best Airline (Asia Pacific): Singapore Airlines
Best Airline (Middle East): Qatar Airways
Best Airline (North America): American Airlines
Best Airline (Europe): Turkish Airlines
Best Airline (Business Class): Qatar Airways
Best Low-Cost Carrier: Scoot
Best Airport (Asia Pacific): Singapore Changi Airport
Best Airline (Service Excellence): Singapore Airlines
CRUISE
Best Cruise Line (Asia Pacific): Royal Caribbean International
Best Luxury Cruise Line (Asia Pacific): Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Best Cruise Line (Cuisine): Dream Cruises
Best Cruise Line (Entertainment): Dream Cruises
Best Cruise Line (Family): Dream Cruises
Best Cruise Line (River Cruise): Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
Best New Ship: Spectrum of the Seas
Best Cruise Port: Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore
Best Cruise Line (Service Excellence): Celebrity Cruises
DESTINATION
Best Destination (Asia Pacific): South Korea
Best Destination (America): Hawaii
Best Destination (Europe): Spain
Best Destination (Middle East): Abu Dhabi
Best BT MICE Destination (Asia Pacific): Singapore
Best Asia Destination (Marketing): Indonesia
TRAVEL AGENCY
Best Travel Agency (Asia Pacific): JTB
Best Travel Agency Southeast Asia (Inbound): Panorama Destination
Best Travel Agency Southeast Asia (Outbound): Chan Brothers Travel
Best Travel Agency North Asia (Inbound): Jane Tour & DMC
Best Travel Agency North Asia (Outbound): Hong Thai Travel Services Limited Hong Kong
Best Travel Management Company: CWT Technology
Best Global Distribution System: Sabre
Most Innovative Global Distribution System: Travelport
Best Payment Gateway: CyberSource
Best Travel Management Solutions Provider HRS – Global Hotel Solutions
TOURISM EXPERIENCE
Best Theme Park: Universal Studios Singapore
Best Attraction: Sentosa
Best Designer Outlet Mall: McArthurGlen Designer Outlets
CAR RENTAL
Best Car Rental: Hertz
