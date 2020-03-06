Travelling in trying times

MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS SINGAPORE

The hospitality group's new initiative - "We clean We care We welcome" - underscores the brand's dedication to the health and safety of its guests and employees and its commitment to providing the best service and experience across its Singapore hotels.

Millennium Hotels And Resorts (MHR) Singapore has established comprehensive preventative measures, including rigorous cleaning and sanitisation of guest rooms and regular sanitisation of contact points such as elevator buttons, reception counters and conference and meeting rooms.

Front desks are well-equipped with hand sanitisers and infrared thermometers to facilitate regular temperature checks.

Medical masks and gloves are provided to guests and hotel staff when required.

MHR has also introduced new hotel-booking promotions for My Millennium Members, to be booked by March 31 for stays until Dec 31.

In addition, MHR is now offering alfresco menus and areas at all its Singapore hotels. Guests are encouraged to catch a breath of fresh air and enjoy a beautiful view while they savour a delightful meal.

SUNSET INDEX

Santorini in Greece is No. 1 on a new index revealing the top 100 places to see the sunset around the world as recommended by surveyed travel journalists in over 46 countries.

Compiled by eyewear specialist Lensbest, the index also features a customisable table where you can see recommended vantage points by country and region, and details on the best time of year to view the sunset from each destination.

Rounding up the top five are Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, US, Mykonos in Greece, Taj Mahal, Agra in India, and Madeira in Portugal.

The US was the most commonly nominated country worldwide for sunset-viewing spots, with 14 locations making the top 100. The UK and Italy came second, boasting five spots each.

Summer was the most recommended season to view a sunset in these locations around the world, followed by Autumn, Spring and Winter.

YOTELAIR

Travellers subjected to long layovers and and unexpected flight delays can hop over to Jewel Changi Airport and check into the hotel's Premium Queen cabins. They are available in four-hour blocks, with by-the-hour extensions.

Treat yourself to a luxurious shower and a good nap with its Serta Smart Beds, and rest easy with its 24-hour cancellation policy.

YotelAir cabins are available for stays of four hours minimum at $100++, with extensions by the hour at $10++.

BRITISH AIRWAYS

It is the first UK airline to waive its change fee, giving customers the flexibility to delay travel on new bookings made between now and March 16. As some are facing uncertainty about booking travel during the Covid-19 outbreak, British Airways has introduced the policy to give its customers more confidence.

The "book with confidence" policy covers all British Airways routes with changes available right up to departure. Any fare difference due to a date change will still apply.